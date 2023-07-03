The Government chaired by Giorgia Meloni continues to monitor the situation of the automotive sector in Italy, seeking dialogue with the parties involved to try to stem the suffering of the sector and above all to find medium-long term solutions that can give new life to automotive production in Italy. Once again it was Minister Adolfo Urso who returned to the subject, highlighting the need to halt the ongoing decline.

Government hopes

“It is necessary to reverse this trend – explained the owner of the department of companies and Made in Italy – a decline has been underway that has been going on for 20 years and more accentuated for 10 years. We need to produce more cars in Italy and it can be done. According to union data, current production lines can produce over one and a half million cars.”

Italian car production struggles

The problem of production in Italy is also highlighted by the numbers, with 2022 which saw our factories produce 473,000 units, against a market that instead closed with 1.4 million registered cars. According to Minister Urso, there are various actions that could be taken to reverse the trend: one solution could be to facilitate those who are willing to invest in our country through innovative standards: “We must certainly invest more in innovative models also to protect the extraordinary automotive supply chain” continued the government official.

Dialogue with Stellantis

In this sense, the channel of dialogue with the Stellantis group and with the number one of the company, Carlos Tavares, is always active. Urso’s will is to find an agreement with the reality born from the merger between FCA and PSA so that it focuses even more on Italy, guaranteeing production in the main plants but at the same time also attracting other car brands: “We also need other car manufacturers to withstand the challenge of the transition to electric and to allow that extraordinary automotive supply chain, the pride of Made in Italy, to be able to survive and compete.”