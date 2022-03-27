“I’m still in shock,” said de Brabander. ,,I was behind the wheel, one of my very best friends in the passenger seat… it was very intense.” According to Rick, the accident was caused by a bump in the road: “Right after that, we heard something break.” The Lamborghini spun wildly and finally came to a stop in the guardrail. Not long after, clouds of smoke filled the car. “Something was on fire. Fortunately, we were able to get out of the car very quickly.” There was little left of the pricey prestige car: ,,Everything is broken. It’s really incredible that we’re still alive.”