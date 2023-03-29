“I believe that Italy will be a great producer of

synthetic fuel

because we are also investing heavily in hydrogen”. Thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto on Radio I too on Rai Radio 1 after the approval of the EU regulation on vehicle emissions.

The minister recalls that two years ago the “battle for endothermics” began, then, “finally, Germany also arrived, with Germany we arrived at the endothermic engine with synthetic fuel and this is true for everyone“.

On biofuels “the assessment at European level was ‘not at this moment’ because they emit emissions. In my statement I said: we are not satisfied with how it has been managed, we are happy that there is an internal combustion engine, we are fine with it ‘e-fuel, we could become one of the major producers of e-fuel also considering our geographical position, we are not satisfied that a little more time has not been given to make an assessment of the balance in biofuel production” compared to CO2 emissions.