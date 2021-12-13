The Coronavirus pandemic and the semiconductor crisis has significantly slowed down the range evolution of many car manufacturers who have ended up postponing the debut of several models. 2022 therefore promises to be full of innovations from this point of view, with brands in the automotive sector ready to present new models that will expand their respective line-ups. One of the most anticipated is undoubtedly the first SUV from Maranello, the Ferrari Thoroughbred which is expected to have a global preview in September, to hit the road next year.

The Cavallino will not be the only high-performance brand to present important innovations: Porsche, for example, is expected to debut its electrified 911, a way to keep the Flat Six alive in a period in which the transition is pushing many brands to abandon the endothermic engines. From this point of view Maserati is ready to unveil the full electric variant of its MC20 which will be presented by the end of 2022. First, however, there will be room for the new generation of the GranTurismo and above all for the Grecale SUV, first in the hybrid version and then also in the electric one. Staying at Stellantis, there is great anticipation for the debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale, expected on the catwalk in June 2022: the debut of the Biscione’s second SUV has been postponed several times but the new CEO of the Arese brand, Jean-Philippe Imparato seems to have found the right recipe to finally bring it to the market. It will be the first Alfa Romeo car to have an electrified version thanks to the plug-in hybrid, without however abandoning performance as a Quadrifoglio variant seems to be confirmed later. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will also appear on the Italian market, ready to embrace electrification with the 4xe version. From the ex side PSA, the new Opel Astra and the Peugeot 308 Station Wagon are expected, with this model that could also be launched in a crossover version. The new Citroen CX5 X is also expected to debut in 2022. Still as regards the French brands, there is expectation for the full electric Renault Mégane E-Tech with the Dacia brand which will instead bring the Jogger to the market.

Volkswagen will continue its electric offensive by expanding the ID family with the arrival of the ID.5, of the ID. Vizzion, the sedan capable of guaranteeing an important autonomy and the ID van. Buzz. The range of endothermic high-wheel models will also be expanded with the arrival of VW Taigo. The Hyundai Ioniq 6, another EV sedan and the Kia Sportage which will have a wide range of engines, including hybrid ones, are expected from South Korea. Mercedes, on the other hand, will debut the EQS and the EQE while there is also expectation for the EQG, seen only in the concept version. The GLC will also be renewed, as will the SL. As for BMW, on the other hand, in 2022 the new generation of the 7 Series and the new 5 Series will arrive, both will have a full electric version, in addition to the new X1. There are two Audi innovations, with the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron arriving in the second half of the year. Toyota then prepares several novelties: from the new generation of Aygo, the Cross, with only internal combustion engines to the Corolla, always Cross, which will instead bring the fifth generation of the Japanese hybrid to its debut. Finally, the bZ4X, the first electric built on the e-TNGA platform.