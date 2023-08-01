The car market continues to fly in July: 119,207 registrations, equal to an increase of 8.8% compared to the same month last year (109,611 units). Growing numbers because in fact we are facing the twelfth consecutive positive sign, but all that glitters is not gold: the growth rate is slowing down (the January-July balance drops to +20.89%, in June it was +22 .83%), while half of the incremental registrations can be ascribed to the km0 channel of houses and dealerships. Then there is the fact that we are faced with very sluggish demand (many dealers have complained of a heavy slowdown in order collection).

According to UNRAE estimates, 2023 should close with 1.5 million registrations, also thanks to the recovery of last year’s orders that remained unfulfilled: a growth of 13.9% on 2022, but still a gap of 21.7% compared to 2019. In July the percentage share of ECV cars fell again, with BEVs not exceeding 3.4% this month and plug-in hybrids 4.4%, for an overall share reduced to 7.8% (it was 9.8% in June).

“We appreciate the active interest that Minister Adolfo Urso is showing in the automotive sector, which is why we are turning to him to intervene so that we can make up for the delays accumulated on the energy transition front and accelerate the decarbonisation process”, is the appeal of the President of theUNRAE Michele Crisci.

In short, the crisis bites hard. And it is no coincidence that from the investigation of Promoter Studies Center it emerges that the main factor slowing down the demand for cars is currently the economic situation of families indicated as an obstacle to sales by 72% of dealers and followed by the high level of prices (69% of indications) and the general economic situation (63% of indications). Again from the aforementioned survey it emerges that only 16% of the operators questioned expect an improvement in the sales situation in the next three-four months, while 60% assume stability on the insufficient current levels and as many as 24% expect a deterioration.

In summary – second Gian Primo Quaglianopresident of the Centro Studi Promotor – the Italian automotive market is still a long way from returning to normal and there is therefore a need for an incisive policy to relaunch sales conducted at government level (in Italy and in Europe) and also conducted by the currently dominant car manufacturers on the European market who have to decide whether to offer solutions to all car users or whether to focus on the production of electric cars and elite cars leaving an important part of the demand to new or relatively new manufacturers on the European market.

The real market

“The worst July in the history of the Italian market since 1980, if we exclude that of 2013”, he then comments Salvatore Saladino, Country Manager of Dataforce Italy, “still many “old” customers waiting for their car, many of them really unlucky due to hail that damaged thousands of cars in the yards, and with so many other km0 that it is not clear why they are registered, as if the product being ordered that’s not what the houses want to put on the street. A real market (which is what customers do) increasingly detached from the plans of the producers, electricity that still does not reach 4% and average emissions that do not drop from 121 g/km (with July at 122…), despite the proclamations. But why go out to meet consumers when so much has never been earned with so little volume?”.

Concerned dealers

The same concern also emerges from the dealers: “In fact, the decisions to purchase durable goods, which are more demanding from an economic point of view, are postponed to periods in which the conditions will be considered more favourable”, he declares Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers.

Electricity blocked in Italy

Finally, a reflection on the electric car: Italy is at a standstill, above all in comparison with the vigorous growth of all the other major European countries, which materialized in June at EU level in the historic overtaking of full electric cars over diesel: 15.1% of market share against 13.4%, while in Italy in the same month electric cars stood at 4.4% of the share and diesel at 18.7%.

More specifically, the latest data available indicate that in France electric car registrations increased in June by 52.3% to 33,344 units (17.5% market share), in Germany by 64.1% to 53,022 units (18.9% market share) and in the UK 39.4% at 31,700 units (17.9% market share). Spain is now also doing decidedly better than Italy, with a +84.9% of full electric registrations in June to 5,886 units and an electric market share growing up to 5.8%, which compares with the aforementioned 4.4% scored by Italy in the same month.

“Unfortunately, the numbers speak for themselves, with this very low cruising speed, not only does Italy risk losing contact with the EU countries with which it has to aspire to compete, but it will also not be able to achieve its growth objectives for electric cars to 2030 which was given with the latest update of the Energy-Climate Plan (Pniec)”, observes the secretary general of Motus-E, Francesco Naso, reiterating the importance of using the resources already allocated to the sector as efficiently as possible, “eliminating the price cap for accessing the incentives, extending the concessions in full form also for company fleets and rentals and reviewing taxation with specific advantages for those who choose electric mobility”.