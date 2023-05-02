(ARTICLE UPDATED)

The car market continues to fly: 125,805 cars were sold in Italy in April, with an increase of +29.2% compared to the meager closing figures of April 2022 (97,365) influenced by the expectation of incentives and the crisis of microchips. In the first quarter of 2023, therefore, 552,850 units were reached, an increase of +26.9% compared to the volumes of the period January-April 2022, even if compared with the first quarter of 2019, around 160,000 units were still missing (-22 .5%).

As happened in the previous months, the two rental channels, short-term and long-term, drove the market upwards in April, the growth of which was well above the market average: +149% and +33% respectively . There was also a strong push from promotions and discounts that involved almost all brands, from the low-end to the highest-end.

“It was well known that Italy was a very price-sensitive market, but the result of Tesla and its downward repositioning strategy is incredible”, he comments Salvatore Saladino, Country Manager of Dataforce Italy. “This should make European manufacturers reflect so that they dedicate their efforts and the very high margins they have achieved in recent years to taking inspiration from these moves instead of investing in lobbies to ask for incentives or position their models ever higher. Tesla is playing its game against China, we have already lost it. Do you really want to accelerate the transition to electric? Price is the key, but not with taxpayers’ money! For the moment, electricity-powered cars do not even reach 4% of the market and the real novelty is a return to the past: the resumption of zero km, 80% of which are equipped with endothermic engines. In short, we are back to counting number plates at the end of the month… Even the most successful brands “close” the month in the last three days, MG accounting for 78.1% of its monthly volumes and DR 65.9%, with this the last one that only registers 30% of the km0 of all the car manufacturers put together, as opposed to all the other manufacturers which instead do the bulk of the km0 through the dealership network. Finally, it should be noted that Dacia is increasingly the undisputed leader in the private market, 70% made up of LPG models”.

Electric cars are also growing

In April, 3,988 full electric cars were registered in the Peninsula (+31.5% compared to the same month in 2022), with the quarter closing with an increase of 42.1% to 20,360 units. Overall, the Italian car market grew by 28.9% in April and by 26.7% in the four months, with the market share of electric cars rising from 3.3% in the first four months of 2022 to 3.7% in the same period of 2023. Fully electric cars circulating in Italy reach 187,455. Among the market channels for electric cars, that of private individuals stands out, with a +110.8% in April to 1,775 units registered, testifying to the growing public acceptance for this technology. The company fleets are less vigorous (360 electric registrations in April), which would also be a very important channel for feeding the used electric market.

“These are all signs to read carefully,” he notes the general secretary of Motus-E, Francesco Naso, according to which “with an adequate review of incentive and tax policies, for private individuals and for fleets, the Italian electric car market could grow in a truly remarkable way, recovering ground again compared to the major European countries, with which we are already abundantly able to compete in terms of charging infrastructure. The resources are there, we must use them as effectively as possible.

Expect incentives

To avoid the ‘wait effect’ of incentives – explains Paolo Scudieri, President of ANFIA – we ask to speed up the reformulation of the incentives currently in force for the purchase of very low and zero emission cars and to arrange for the reallocation of the over 250 million euros left over from the 2022 eco-bonus for the incentive of the 0-20 age groups, to support the recovery and growth of the electric car (BEV) market, also by increasing the unit incentive, and 61-135 g/km of CO2″.

How the market is made up

Among power supplies, the petrol engine shows a strong recovery, rising to 29.2% of the share (+2.2 pp, to 27.6% in January-April), diesel falls back to 19.7% of the share ( -1.4 pp, to 19.6% in the 1st quarter). LPG climbs back to 8.3% share in April (to 9.0% in the first four months) and methane, the only engine in decline, stops at 0.1% share, as in the cumulative. BEVs fell again in share compared to the recovery in March, stopping at a 3.1% share in the month (3.7% in the quarter), while PHEVs went down to 4.8% (4.5% in January- April). Overall, ECV cars accounted for 7.9% of the market in April. Hybrid cars remain substantially stable at 34.8% of preferences (35.5% in January-April), with 8.3% for “full” hybrids and 26.5% for “mild” hybrids.

“The analysis of the new segmentation – they then explain to theUnrae, association of foreign houses – shows in April a drop in the share of sedans in segment A, to 11.7%, and a slight reduction for those in segment B (to 17.9%). Suvs lose ground in A, while recovering it in B (with a 27.1% share). Among the averages (following C), both SUVs rose, to 20.4% of representation, and sedans to 5.8%. The D-segment sedans were substantially stable, at 0.7% of the share, while the SUVs lost their representativeness (at 6% of the total). In the top range, SUVs cover 1.7% of the market and sedans 0.2%; finally, station wagons represent 4.4% of the total, MPVs 1.9% and sports cars 0.8%.

The problems of the Italian market

“The recovery has been underway since August 2022 in Italy and, as in the European Union, is due precisely to the disappearance of most of the difficulties associated with the shortage of components and therefore of cars to be delivered to customers. However, all the other factors holding back the demand mentioned persist and so the Italian car market is still far from the levels prior to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus epidemic, i.e. from the levels of 2019. Registrations in the first quarter of 2023 in fact accuse a drop of as much as 22.5% over the same period of 2019”: this is the analysis of the Promoter Studies Center. Which then emphasizes the seriousness of the situation on the Italian market if we consider that, projecting the data for the first quarter over the whole of 2023 taking into account the seasonality, we obtain a volume of registrations of 1,417,564 units, which, if the trend will continue, it is destined to grow in the coming months but in any case it can be excluded that 2023 will close at levels comparable to those of 2019, when registrations were 1,916,951.

The comment of the dealers

“Even in the past month we have seen a stalemate in the use of Ecobonus resources intended to encourage the purchase of zero or very low emission cars. From the start of the measure to today, these funds have recorded a use of 12.9% in the 0-20 g/Km of CO2 range and just 6.4% for the following 21-60 g/Km of CO2 range. Not much!”: this is the comment of Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federautothe Federation of Car Dealers.