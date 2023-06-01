ARTICLE UPDATED

The car market in Italy continues to fly: in March, with 149,411 registrations, sales showed a growth of 23.1% compared to the same month in ’22. And this brings the first 5 months of the year to a budget of over 702,000 machines delivered, therefore with a growth of 26.1% compared to the same period last year. Of course, we are in the midst of the post covid and post microchip problems period, so now the car manufacturers are delivering the cars ordered months ago. But growth is constant, robust, this is undeniable.

Petrol, diesel or electrified

Between feeds, the petrol engine recovers a couple of decimals and reaches 28.6% (27.8% in the cumulative, with +0.5 pp), the diesel engine rises by one decimal to 19.5% (19.6% in the cumulative). LPG goes to 8.4% (8.8% in 5 months) and methane stops at 0.1% in the month and in the cumulative. BEV cars recovered slightly compared to April, however stopping at 4.1% (3.7% in 5 months), PHEVs represent 4.7% of preferences (4.5% in January-May). Overall, ECV cars accounted for 8.8% of the market in May. Hybrid cars represent 34.7% of preferences (35.4% in the aggregate), with 10.3% for “full” hybrids and 24.4% for “mild” hybrids. Here the very slow progress of the electric car is evident, which instead would require interventions on several fronts, starting from the fiscal one with the revision of the tax on company cars in mixed use which play a central role in the diffusion of zero-emission mobility.

“The examination of the DDL Delegation for tax reform, which has entered the heart of the parliamentary debate, is an opportunity to reserve a fundamental role for the review of car taxation, as envisaged by the amendments proposed by UNRAE and presented by various deputies of the commission Finances of the Chamber, which we thank for having shared the urgency and the opportunity, strongly hoping for a rapid and full approval “ underlines the President of UNRAE Michele Crisci.

The measures requested by UNRAE concern, in particular: the introduction of differentiated rates for the deductibility of VAT based on CO2 emissions (100% for the 0-20 g/km range, 80% for the 20-60 g /Km and 50% for those > 60 g/Km); the increase in the ceiling for the deductibility of the costs of newly registered vehicles by parameterizing it to the CO2 emission bands mentioned above; reduction to three years of the amortization period.

“What was set up by the EU’s political decisions”he comments Salvatore Saladino, Country Manager of Dataforce Italy. “everything is doing except achieving the objectives for which those decisions were imposed: reduction of CO2 and renewal of the vehicle fleet. All with skyrocketing costs at the expense of the consumer and no real or perceived benefits. In such an absurd scenario, the best performance of the month, unfortunately, goes to self-registrations, which grow by 75%, with a leap forward of over 590% by the manufacturers, with DR ahead of all. The worst is the channel of private individuals, who travel at half the growth of the market”.

Market segments

The analysis of the new segmentation in May, it shows a sharp decrease in the share of the A-segment sedans, to 9.2%, and a reduction of the SUVs in the same segment (to 1.7%). At the same time, the share of sedans and SUVs in segment B grew, respectively to 19.5% and 28% of the total. Among medium (following C) and medium-large (following D), the share of both sedans (to 5.5% and 1% respectively) and SUVs (to 20.8% and 6% respectively) increased . In the top of the range, SUVs are growing at 1.8% of the market, while sedans are slightly down at 0.2%; finally, station wagons represent 3.8% of the total, MPVs 1.6% and sports cars 0.9%. From the point of view of geographical areas, in April the North East, thanks to the boost from rental, confirmed its leadership covering 1/3 of total registrations (+1.6 pp). The North West loses more than 1 point to a 29.1% share, Central Italy gains 1.7 points to 23.9% of the total, the southern area drops to 9.2% and the islands to 4.5%.

An encouraging result

“May’s result is an encouraging sign but let’s not forget that the comparison always takes place on depressed volumes achieved in the first half of 2022”, comments Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers. “Rather, time passes and the sales of zero and very low emission vehicles, essential for achieving the CO2 targets set by Brussels starting in 2035, always remain marginal, failing to make a decisive contribution to reducing emissions and to the renewal of the circulating car fleet”, continues De Stefani.

“If it were possible to maintain the growth rate of the first five months for the whole year – they then explain to the Promoter Study Center – 2023 could close with 1,660,361 registrations and therefore on a level still far from that of 2019 (1,916,051), i.e. from the year that preceded the pandemic, but still decidedly better than those of the last three years (1,381,757 in 2020; 1,458,032 in 2021; 1,316,702 in 2022). In particular, compared to 2019, registrations in 2023 could still experience a drop of 13.4% which, however, would be only minimally attributable to the difficulty of demand which, on the contrary, could definitely strengthen in the coming months if the growth of the gross domestic product were to accelerate and if inflation were to slow down, as believed by many to be possible.

“But in May 2023 – he points out Paolo Scudieri, President of ANFIA -, the Italian car market grew for the fifth consecutive month since the beginning of the year (+23.1%), once again benefiting from the comparison with a decline in May 2022 (-15%). In order to maintain the good performance of these first months of 2023 and, above all, further encourage the renewal of the park in an ecological key, it is however important to avoid the ‘waiting effect’ linked to the announced remodulation of the incentives currently in force for the purchase of cars with very low and zero emissions, accelerating the entry into force of the corrections requested several times, also in consideration of the fact that from next month we will enter the summer period, usually characterized by lower volumes. We reiterate the usefulness of reallocating the over 250 million euros left over from the 2022 eco-bonus”.