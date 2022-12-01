November closes on a positive note, making the car market smile again. The month just ended recorded a +14.7% compared to the same period last year, 119,853 units registered, confirming the growth of the sector also shown in October. However, the total for 2022 still remains in the red, with a -11.6% which is equivalent to 160,000 fewer cars from January to today for a total of 1,211,769 cars registered. This is the picture provided by UNRAE, the association that brings together foreign automotive manufacturers.

The positive signs come mainly from traditional foods, with diesel, petrol and LPG which provided good signals in November. In the first case, a share of 26.9% is reached (27.6% in January-November) while diesel drops by 0.8 points to 18.2% and 19.9% ​​in the cumulative and LPG recovers two points and rises in the month to 11.2% share (8.8% in 11 months). The decline in natural gas continues, reaching 0.3% of the market in the past month (0.8% in the cumulative). In November, ECVs mark a recovery compared to the previous months: pure electrics (BEV) reach 4.2% (-2.3 pp and 3.7% share in 11 months), plug-ins (PHEV) they rise to 5.5% (+0.2 pp and 5.1% in the aggregate). Hybrids are still dynamic, covering 1/3 of preferences (34.0% in January-November); with 9.2% for “full” hybrids and 24.5% for “mild” hybrids.

“The great and epochal changes that are affecting the world of mobility, with the evolution of the car industry and the transition towards sustainable mobility, require an urgent reflection on how to deal with industrial reconversion in our country” – commented Michele Crisci, president of UNRAE – To the new executive we will ask for urgent action on three key points: a robust and effective stimulus for the renewal of a very old vehicle fleet and for the diffusion of zero and very low emission mobility; accelerated infrastructuralisation of public and private recharging points throughout the country, with clear indications of times, places, types of columns to be installed and entities in charge of the investments; finally, a structural review of private and corporate car taxation”