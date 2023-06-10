First signs of awakening for the Chinese car market, which closed the month of May with an increase in new car registrations. Said that closing a month with a plus sign is always a positive result, but specified that the forecasts of the national government were very different, and much more optimistic.

May numbers

However, in the fifth month of the year, China recorded 1.76 million registrations, 7.3% more compared to those reported in April. A figure that has allowed China to update the figure relating to the cumulative since the beginning of the year, bringing the figure relating to the number of new cars delivered to 7.74 million, for an increase of 4% compared to the same period of 2022. One also look at the segment of the so-called SNOWnew energy vehicles: in May, sales of this type of vehicle increased by 10.5% compared to April, and represented 32.9% of total deliveries.

dissatisfied government

As mentioned, although the plus sign defines the trend of more or less all market segments in China, the government does not seem to be particularly satisfied with how things are going: this is why the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, reports Autonews, has announced a new national plan to promote car purchases and give an important boost in support of the Chinese market.

New measures in place

In particular, the same ministry will coordinate and push the local authorities to implement targeted policies and measures in favor of car purchases, including second-hand ones. The introduction of measures aimed at favoring the replacement of circulating park: the goal is to convince motorists to replace their petrol vehicle with a new electrified car, whether it is a plug-in hybrid or fully electric. In short, the instruments which the Chinese government will resort to will be different, but the final goal is the same: to boost the sales of new cars.