The European car market continues to shine. Also in July, and therefore for the twelfth consecutive montha growth in registered cars was recorded in the Old Continent: 1,022,468 units were delivered, for a +16.7% compared to the 875,844 registered in July last year but still below 23% on July 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic took over.

The position of Italy

Thanks to the performance in July, the balance for the first seven months of the year rises to 7,612,451 car sales, up 17.5% from 6,477,228 in January-July 2022 but down 22% compared to the first seven months four years ago. Returning for a moment to the month of July alone, the growth has concerned all five major marketswith Italy registering +8.7%, the United Kingdom +28.3%, France +19.9%, Germany +18.1% and Spain +10.7%: despite the fifth position out of five in percentage terms, if we look at the volumes Italy ranks in fourth place both in July and in the cumulative of the first seven months of the year.

Cars “on tap”

A look also at the electrified segment, which sees the Italian market remain anchored in last place among the major markets for “push” cars, whose share is decreasing to 7.8%, (pure electric cars are down to 3.4%, plug-in hybrids to 4.4%). an important gap compared to Germany, which command among the five most important European markets thanks to a share of BEVs at 20% and PHEVs at 5.9%, the latter falling sharply due to the exclusion of this category from incentives starting from January.

The Unrae alarm

“If with these numbers the situation for ECVs in Italy is critical, in perspective is likely to be even worse in light of incentive bookings – complains Unrae – In fact, the drawdown recorded a decrease compared to 2022: respectively -21% for BEVs and -32% for PHEVs by natural persons, -51% and -68% by legal persons. From here you can predict a total residual at the end of the year of around 323 million euros, equal to 55% of the available funds, which would add up to the 272 million left over from the 2022 funds”.