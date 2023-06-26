The European car market is not slowing down its pace. Indeed, in May, sales of new cars in the Old Continent increased by tenth consecutive month: 1,121,644 sales recorded in the fifth month of the year, +18.2% of those recorded in the same month of 2022. An increase that allows the market to maintain a positive balance in accumulated since the beginning of the year: we are talking about +17.4% with 5,323,630 registrations, compared to 4,534,805 in January-May 2022.

Italy on the rise

The data reported by Unrae make known how in the general growth of May our country shows the higher percentage, equal to +23.1%: followed by Germany with +19.2%, the United Kingdom with +16.7%, France with +14.8%, and Spain with +8.3 %. The cumulative situation for the first five months of the year is different, where it is precisely the latter that boasts the most exponential growth with +26.9%: Italy is in any case second with +26.1%. As for the number of registrationsfinally, among the five major markets, ours holds second place in May and third in the five months.

Slow electrification

The one relating to electrification remains a sore point. In fact, our country still remains in last place for cars “with the plug“, therefore plug-in hybrids and pure electrics: the light at the end of the tunnel can be visible from the month of May however, with the share of these two power supplies being climb compared to April by about one point to 8.8%, of which 4.1% for full electric and 4.7% for plug-in hybrids.

Unrae requests

“Italy, in addition to not achieving the very ambitious goals of the Fit for 55, runs the risk of become a Serie B market and a pool of used cars among the main European countries – declared the Director General of Unrae, Andrea Cardinali – In the event that the production of the European battery industry does not grow as expected, the EU itself risks both missing its 2035 decarbonisation targets and becoming dependent on non-EU suppliers. But, for the sake of the European automotive industry and its workforce, we hope that the steps envisaged by the European Commission’s strategic action plan in 2018 can be achieved. Italy is coming last also in the competition between the member countries to attract investments in the electricity supply chain and in particular for the production of batteries and their assembly in the Gigafactories: a success in this field would instead make it possible to neutralize the much feared economic and employment impact of the energy transition”.