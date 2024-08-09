Facelift for Sheriff’s favorite

America’s most popular police car is powered by a hybrid drive. The relatively economical combination of a V6 petrol engine and an electric motor is the standard engine of the newly facelifted Police Interceptor UtilityCompared to a pure combustion engine, it is expected to reduce fuel costs by up to 17,500 dollars over the typical service life of six years – also because US sheriffs traditionally spend a lot of time waiting idling on the side of the road. Thanks to the Hybrid technology The petrol engine does not have to run all the time. The basis for the police SUV remains the civilian Ford Explorer, which has nothing in common with the current European electric crossover of the same name, but was also offered here for a short time five years ago. For use in law enforcement, the all-wheel drive vehicle receives not only the special, mostly black and white paint, but also red-blue lights and a siren. The “Police Perimeter Alert” alarmwhich automatically locks the doors and activates the rear view camera when someone approaches the patrol car without authorization. Another difference to civilian cars: The “Police Idle Engine” system enables officers to leave the car with the vehicle key in an emergency without the engine turning off and stopping the power supply to the on-board electronics.