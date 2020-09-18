Bad surprise for motorists. The price of their insurance is expected to increase in 2021 by 1.5 to 2%, according to a study published in mid-September. According to them, insurers could face higher expenses for repairs, especially with the price of spare parts. An observation shared by a workshop foreman met by France 3. “We have products like batteries, like tires, which have increased by 5 to 10% recently. I don’t know if it is because of the Covid or the productions which are evolving or not”, explains Johan Pedro, mechanic at Renault in Vanves (Hauts-de-Seine).

The cost of sanitary measures within garages could also increase the bill. However, during confinement, the French drove less and accidents were fewer: two billion euros in savings for insurers. But according to Cyrille Chartier-Kastler, an expert met by France 3, it is a long-term management. However, in this context of crisis, two large groups have chosen to freeze their car insurance rates next year.