If you are about to buy a new agency car and you are about to hire the vehicle insuranceideally you should know the difference between insure it at commercial value Y insure it at invoice value.

The insurance at commercial value is the one that has the vehicle, whether new or used, at the time of the accident. Insurance companies use autometric guides to analyze it.

On the other hand, ensure invoice value is to take the value that is shown as it is on the invoice when you buy a new car.

What is more convenient, insurance at commercial value or at invoice value?

When the car insure at commercial valueduring the first year the vehicle is devalued up to 27%.

Subsequently, in the second year the vehicle will have a new devaluation now for a 10%so they would be altogether 37% devaluation.

In addition, the vehicle will be one total loss at two years, according to Ileana Espejo, a certified financial advisor through TikTok.

Therefore, if it insured at commercial value you will lose more than 115 thousand pesosaccording to the financial adviser.

Likewise, Mirror recommends that if possible “insure your car at invoice value for 2 years, do it,” he says.

He points out that through this auto insurancein case you have a total loss they will pay you what you paid at the agency.