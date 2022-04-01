The potential exclusion of company cars Unrae worries not a little from state incentives. It was Andrea Cardinali, director general of the association, who raised the alarm, explaining that if the drafts of the decree were to be confirmed also in the final text, the sector could suffer strong consequences: “The exclusion of legal persons from the incentives is unpublished and it hits hard a sector that alone represents 37.5% of purchases. A lower percentage than that of other countries, such as Germany, which reaches 65% ”.

To the microphones of Ansa, the general director of Unrae added: “A company car has an average lifespan of three and a half years, compared to almost 12 on average for the cars that drive on our roads, with a heavy impact on the environment and in terms of safety. Without considering that disused company car fleets become the gateway to new models for those who choose a second-hand car “. Also for this reason the association has asked for the opening of an institutional table, where it will propose to introduce one gradual deduction of VAT and incentives that takes into account CO2 emissions, favoring the most virtuous cars and gradually decreasing to the most polluting ones. “The path we are proposing reduces the costs so far deemed too high by the executive – concluded Cardinali – We go from an estimated 700 million to about 400 in the first year, and then grow “.