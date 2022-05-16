The range Suzuki is 100% hybrid and for this reason he enjoys the new car incentiveseffective from May 16, 2022. TheAcross Plug-in falls within the emissions range 21-60 g / km of CO2 and benefits from an Ecobonus of 4,000 euros you hate 2,000 euros (with or without scrapping of a car below Euro 5).

In the last band 61-135 g / km of CO2 there are all the other models in the Suzuki range: Ignis, Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Swace. All these models in the purchase phase benefit from a bonus of 2,000 eurosbut bound to be scrapped.

Suzuki incentives CO2 emissions 61-135 g / km

By purchasing a new Suzuki model you can take advantage of new state incentives planned for the purchase of the latest generation Euro 6 cars.

The entire Suzuki range falls under the new state incentive

Anyone who scraps a car with approval up to Euro 5registered before 1 January 2011, to upgrade to Suzuki Ignis Hybrid, Swift Hybrid, Vitara Hybrid, S-Cross Hybridor a Swace Hybridwill be able to use a state incentive of 2,000 euros.

Video of the test Suzuki Vitara Hybrid automatic 4 × 4 AllGrip

Below is the list price of Suzuki hybrid cars with the incentive of the 61-135 g / km of CO2 range.

Ignis Hybrid: from 14,500 euros

Swift Hybrid: from € 14,850

Swift Sport Hybrid: from 20,200 euros

Vitara Hybrid: from 20,100 euros

S-Cross Hybrid: from 24,590 euros

Swace Hybrid: from 22,500 euros

Suzuki Across Plug-In Incentives

But the plug-in hybrid SUV takes the lion’s share of the Suzuki hybrid range Across Plug-Inwhich falls instead in the range between 21 and 60 g / km of CO2. In this case the incentive goes up to 4,000 euros in case of scrapping, if you do not have old vehicles to be scrapped, the purchase incentive is 2,000 euros.

On Suzuki Across Plug-in the state bonus is 4,000 euros

On the Suzuki plug-in hybrid SUV the list price with the incentive starts from 47,400 euros in case of scrapping of a pre-Euro 5 car or from 49,400 euros. without any scrapping.

Suzuki hybrid cars, tax advantages

In addition to the incentives, Suzuki auto brides enjoy all the tax concessions and not, foreseen by many Regions and many Italian municipalities for the hybrid cars recognized by the Ministry of Transport.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid

Examples range from full or partial exemption from payment of the stamp at the free parking in the parking lots with blue stripes, passing through the access to many Limited Traffic Zones.

Photos of the new Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 4 × 4

