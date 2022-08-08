The corrective measures to the auto incentives had been loudly requested by the protagonists of the sector, after noting how little they had been used bonuses for electric and plug-in hybrid cars. The Draghi government, today engaged in managing only current affairs before the elections on 25 September, has officially enacted the new rules to get bonuses related to the purchase of new cars.

The remodeling of the 2022 incentives for the purchase of non-polluting vehicles was proposed by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti. The government has given the green light to a Dpcm, already approved by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which provides for a increase in the bonus for buyers with income of less than 30 thousand euros And allows legal entities and specifically companies that rent cars to obtain itunlike the previous configuration.

The incentive, as already anticipated in recent weeks, will be increased by 50% for the purchase of new vehicles in a class not lower than Euro 6, with carbon dioxide emissions between 0 and 20 g / km and with a maximum price of 35 thousand euros (excluding VAT). In practice, these are the cheapest electric cars. Specifically, the contribution rises from the current € 3,000 to € 4,500 and, with the simultaneous scrapping of a vehicle before € 5, from 5,000 to 7,500 euros. For vehicles with emissions in the 21-60 g / km range (which includes several hybrids), and with a maximum price of 45,000 euros, the incentive rises from 2,000 to 3,000 euros and, with the aforementioned scrapping requirements, from 4,000 and 6,000 euros. The available funds will not increase: it is precisely one remodeling the method of use and the amount of the incentive.

The bonuses will therefore also be extended to “legal entities that rent cars as long as they keep ownership of them for at least 12 months“. This decision was brought about by the significant share of resources still available: to date just under 174 million euros are available for electricity, out of the 220 million originally allocated, and even 197 million for hybrids, compared to 225 million. initials. The addition of rental and company fleets has found the satisfaction of the UNRAE association, which substantially includes all the major automotive groups in Italy. “The vulnus that discriminated against consumers for no reason is remedied, based on the method chosen to acquire a car that could be incentivized. This is an intervention that goes in the right direction for the proper functioning of the eco-bonus. Thanks to this measure, the full use of the available funds will finally be guaranteed and a residual amount of over 300 million euros at the end of the year will be avoided.“, Said the president of UNRAE Michele Crisci.