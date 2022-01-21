These are decisive days for the refinancing of car incentives. The funds ran out in the second half of 2021, with car manufacturers and sector associations that in recent weeks have repeatedly appealed to the government to allocate new liquidity to support the purchase of low environmental impact cars. Now it seems that the Executive is ready to materialize these appeals, with 450 million at stake for the new incentives, which will not only target electric cars and plug-in hybrids but will embrace the now well-known three categories of emissions, thus also including vehicles up to 135 g / km of CO2.

The Council of Ministers scheduled today should have discussed in part also this issue but the policy has focused on the expensive bills and on further refreshments for stem the Covid emergency. The discussion on the auto sector will therefore postpone for a few more days but something concrete will be done, it is no longer a secret. To the 450 million euros for the purchase of new cars will also be added the 32 million of the provision on used vehicles Euro 6 still remaining in the coffers of the Ministry of Economy at the end of the expiry of the initiative set for 31 December 2021.

To date, however, there are many unknowns: if the total amount that will be made available should not differ much from that anticipated in these hours by the newspaper Milan Finance, it is not yet known how these resources will be distributed. In fact, the subdivision of funds with the precise allocation to each band but also to be discussed the contribution to be assigned to the concessionaires, up to the price limit that will allow the cars to re-enter the bonus. Precisely in the latter case, it is possible that you will again opt for a ceiling of 40,000 euros. Meanwhile, the sector is confidently waiting for something to be done quickly. With this perspective, even the first month of the year will slip away into immobility, in all likelihood leading to once again alarming data, preceded by the minus sign.