The electrification process of the four-wheel world is coming to a head. The 2022 that has just opened will be remembered for the many electric and hybrid models that will take their first steps on the global automotive market: certainly SUVs remain the first segment solution that companies rely on, but they do not hesitate to electrify their range in its almost totality, thus also involving other segments such as the sedans and hypercars, just to name a few. Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning makes a sort of recap of the models that we will see debut in the course of 2022.

Starting with the highly anticipated Tonal, the second SUV branded Alfa Romeo which will also make its debut in hybrid version on tap and mild-hybrid versions, The novelties of the Biscione brand may not end here: Alfa Romeo is also considering repeating the script with Giulia already in the course of this year, but at the moment there is no official confirmation in this regard. In any case, let’s talk about news thanks to which the group Stellantis aims to complete the electrification of all its brands: now the sales of both the Peugeot 308 and the Opel Astra are starting, immediately also offered in hybrid versions on tap, and the new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is also arriving, also offered in plug-in hybrid version.

Remaining within the Italian borders, too Maserati is preparing to expand the range with the debut first of the Grecale SUV and then of the electric version of the Granturismo. That’s right, the electric overwhelms even the supercar manufacturers who have never had to deal with these solutions before these years: let’s think for example of Ferrari, which is ready both to market the 296 GTB plug-in hybrid and to debut among the high wheels with the Purosangue SUV, electrified in various steps; or Lamborghini, which is preparing the heir of the Aventador as the first series hybrid model of the family.

As for the other car manufacturers, there are those who have decided to focus heavily on technology full hybrid: think of Dacia with the brand new Bigster maxi SUV, KIA with the fifth generation of the Sportage, Mazda with the new Mazda2 Hybrid twin of the Toyota Yaris, Suzuki with the new Vitara, and finally Honda with the third series of the HR-V. But there are also those who prefer the solution represented instead dto the plug-in hybrid: in this case the new Citroen C5 X and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S Performance stand out. Clearly, however, the main offensive will concern the pure electric: from Audi’s e-tron family to BMW’s “i” family, via Skoda’s iV to Volkswagen’s ID brand, the zero-emission ranges of car manufacturers will tend to expand more and more.