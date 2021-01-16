Auto | Here are the most interesting new car models this year – there are big changes in the permit

In the cars that will be launched during the current year, there will be few innovations with a single combustion engine.

2020 it was supposed to be the year when e-transport becomes properly mainstream. New electrified and fully electric vehicles had to be sold like bread.

But last year it happened that nothing was sold but bread.

Global car trade due to the corona pandemic went to a dead end. The 23 percent collapse from the previous year meant that about 70 million vehicles were sold worldwide.

Electric vehicles – all-electric cars and charging hybrids – did increase their market shares. Norway, which actively promotes electrification through taxation, became the first country to: year-round sales of all-electric cars exceeded sales of other power sources: all-electric car sales accounted for 54.3 percent of new cars.

This could finally be the year of electric cars, and a little must have. Namely, there are fewer and fewer new models that run on petrol or diesel alone.

The new cars to be unveiled this year, which run on sheer fossil fuel, are largely sports cars, or budget-class small cars like the new Dacia Sandero coming early this year.

A huge number of cars are coming, and HS collected the most interesting new cars of the year.

In 2021 An interesting – albeit very marginal – novelty in the field of internal combustion cars is the Maserati MC20, for example. Its engine technology is starting to get very rare: a 3-liter, 620-horsepower V6 engine. However, a later electrified version of this car has been promised.

Small and efficient sports cars are becoming rare on a large scale anyway, as there is simply no longer a demand for them.

There are not many such cars coming next year. The most interesting of these few are the Toyota 86 and the BMW 2-Series coupé.

Where sports cars and, to a large extent, staggered passenger cars are in the lower nail, one segment is poking.

SUVs and SUV-like crossover cars are not handing over market shares to other body styles in 2021, rather the opposite. Such cars are becoming a wild number, and almost all are electrified.

Finns in this segment are probably most interested in the completely new Nissan Qashqai, which is the third generation of the model, coming to Finland in the spring. The driving force trends are indicated by the fact that there will be no diesel option.

Instead, there will be a power line in Qashqai, which Nissan calls e-Power. In this system, the internal combustion engine does not rotate the tires, but acts as a generator, if necessary, to provide energy for the electric motor or to fill the battery.

Nissan Ariya.­

However, an even more interesting novelty from Nissan for Qashqai is the Nissan Ariya. It is a fully electric SUV for which the manufacturer promises a range of 500 kilometers.

Meikäläinen also of interest to the Toyota Yaris Cross. This hybrid car won’t arrive until the end of the year, but there might be hot stuff in car shops. Its spiritual father, the Toyota Yaris, is Finland’s most popular small car.

Toyota Yaris Cross.­

Another upcoming SUV is the Opel Mokka, which is available in petrol, diesel or electric versions. Mokka is expected to arrive in Finland at the beginning of the year.

A slightly smaller segment is represented by the fully electric Fiat 500, which will come to Finland at the beginning of the year. An operating distance of 300-400 kilometers is promised for this car. In fast charging, it is reported that the operating distance is 50 kilometers in five minutes.

Small the SUV is also a Skoda Enyaq arriving in the spring. This is a fully electric crossover, for which the manufacturer promises more than 500 kilometers of operation with a larger traction battery. Prices start at just over 43,000 euros, and many Finns have reportedly booked Enyaq in advance for 500 euros.

Skoda Enyaq.­

Good sales figures could also be expected from Skoda’s parent company Volkswagen’s new all-electric models.

Already last year, ID.3 entered stores, recently ID.4 arrived and towards the end of the year ID.5 will arrive in Finland.

Volkswagen ID.4.­

Hyundai invests so much in electricity that it detaches the Inoiq model name as its own brand specializing in all-electric cars. The first model is called the Inoiq 5, and it should be a fully electric SUV.

Middle-class cars become electrified and off-road, but so do more expensive cars.

The so-called premium brands are electrifying rapidly. For example, Mercedes-Benz will bring all-electric cars EQA, EQB to its collection next year. These mid-range all-electric cars are expected to be introduced as early as the first half of the year. The EQA is a smaller crossover competing with the Teslan Model 3 and VW ID.3, while the EQB is a slightly larger SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQA.­

Also of interest is Mercedes ’revolving C-Series, that cornerstone of sedan cars.

Not much is known about the car yet, but one can expect that in the world of tightening CO2 emissions limits, a rechargeable hybrid will be available.

Mercedes-Benzin racing partner BMW is also unveiling a bunch of all-electric cars, the most interesting of which is the all-electric version of the X3 SUV. It will be called iX3. In addition, BMW will introduce, among other things, the i4, which is said to be a competitor to the Tesla Model S.

BMW iX3.­

In a perverse way, an interesting novelty is also the BMW X8. This is a coupé version of the pointlessly large X7 SUV.

And of course, fans of the power models will be interested in the new M3 and M4 models coming early in the year. They are not all-electric cars and apparently not even hybrids, but old-fashioned racing sports cars with six-cylinder turbocharged engines.

Audi is also electrifying its models. Among other things, the Q4 E-tron appears to be a potential upper-middle-class full-power sales force.

Size the most interesting car of the year might come quite surprisingly from Ford.

Namely, a fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-e car arrives in Finland with these keys.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.­

The name Mustang refers to the famous sports car Ford Mustang, but the Mach-e is not a sports car, but – yes – an SUV. According to Ford, the car has at its best 600 kilometers of operating distance. Car prices start at just under 50,000 euros.

Tesla Model Y.­

And of course the interesting car is the Teslan Model Y, which is of course a SUV-like car too. However, these cars will hardly be available in Finland later this year.

Also the luxury car class will be electrified this year.

For example, Jaguar is launching a new XJ that will be a full electric car. Mercedes is launching an EQS, which it calls the “S-Class for electric cars.”

Instead, the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8, unveiled at the end of the year, are unlikely to be fully electric, but it would be a miracle if they didn’t get as downloadable hybrids.

New in addition to cars, the year 2021 is likely to bring many other changes to the car world.

It is predictable that there will be more mergers or partnerships like last year’s Fiat Chrysler and PSA group.

The reasons are economic: car manufacturers are still rattling with the expensive electrification of their fleets, and the Corona year did not ease the plight of manufacturers. Partnerships make it easier to deal with financial problems.

The car trade is forecast to grow sharply this year compared to last year, if Korona is not disciplined again this year. For example According to the consulting company Endava growth of ten percent is expected.

A challenging year is expected from the perspective of car manufacturers. Electric cars need to finally start making money so that manufacturers can cope with the tightening emission limits and the potential fines they cause.