Among the options that Xbox Series X / S users have been able to enjoy in the first months of the new generation, we find some options such as the Xbox FPS Boost for backward compatibility, surround sound with dedicated hardware and Auto HDR. This function has as a priority those games that do not support HDR to be able to execute it automatically. Now, Microsoft wants to use this technology on PCs, and the Auto HDR comes to PC with a preview supporting more than 1000 games.

The announcement comes from Microsoft developer blog, confirming the arrival of this technology that allows improving the recreation of games by implementing HDR automatically in games that do not have support for this technology. And he does it with a massive support for over 1000 games running under DirectX 11 and DirectX 12.

If you are a member of Windows Insider, the new build 21337 is the one that enables this new option. Once the version is obtained, compatibility can be run if a compatible device is connected in the Display Options. At the bottom, if HDR has been previously enabled, you can see the Auto HDR option.

The Auto HDR comes to PC with a preview supporting more than 1000 games, citing titles like Batman: Arkham Knight, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Dark Souls 2 and many more. Obviously, they take The Coalition Gears 5 game as a reference, they try to explain how to obtain a practically identical result with the results of having native support for the rest of the titles that are compatible with this technology.

On PC there is no such concept of backward compatibility, but they have looked at that extensive catalog of games that was released a long time ago and did not support HDR. Gears 5 is shown as the perfect candidate to show how the result obtained is very close to what it would be the result of having given native support.

Gears 5 has a fantastic native HDR mastered implementation that makes it a perfect candidate for demo purposes, proving that while native HDR, implemented in the game studio, is the best quality experience. For games that don’t have a native implementation, Auto HDR still gives you a vastly improved experience compared to normal SDR.

The left side runs in SDR, the middle runs in Auto HDR, and the right side runs in Gears 5’s amazing native HDR. Grayscale is used to represent all areas of the scene that can be fully rendered by traditional SDR displays, while rainbow colors show areas that can only be viewed on HDR-compatible displays. Notice in the middle and right side images that the highlights of the goggles and helmet show a greater amount of detail. HDR and Auto HDR is not just about increasing the brightness, but about emphasizing the details in a scene by taking advantage of the increased range: dark shadows and highlights. Looking at Auto HDR and Native HDR, you can see the similarities in how details in shadows and highlights are greatly enhanced using luminance ranges beyond SDR. SDR just doesn’t have the ability to display the same range of color and luminance the way native HDR and auto HDR do.

Without a doubt this is good news for Windows 10 PC users, which adds to the Xbox Game Pass service update. An update that allows EA Play games to be added to the catalog offered in the Xbox subscription service, adding more than 60 games that you can play without having to buy them.

