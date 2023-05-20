The global auto export sector has a new master. It is China, which numbers in hand has definitively surpassed Japan: in the first quarter of the year Chinese exports of automakers posted a 58 percent increase over the same period last year to 1.07 million units, while Japanese automakers stood at 954,000 vehicles.

Overtaking factors

Electrification has undoubtedly played a major role in this head-to-head. The data confirms this: in the first quarter of 2023, exports of new energy vehicles, therefore electric ones, are increased by 93% compared to the first three months of last year, thanks to the push of the Chinese division of Tesla, SAIC and BYD, the response of the Japanese car manufacturers is below average. However, it was also the one that had an impact war in Ukraine: after the withdrawal of Japanese brands from the Russian market, Toyota above all, China’s exports to the country led by Vladimir Putin have more than tripled compared to 2022, reaching 140,000 units.

The batteries

The speech related to the export of electric cars can also be transferred to batteries. Giants of the caliber of CATL; Envision, Farasis and Sunwoda, which effectively colonized the Chinese battery industry, grabbed nearly 30% of the market from their South Korean and Japanese rivals in the first three months of the year alone, supplying more than 29% of vehicle batteries electricity in non-Chinese markets.

Sometimes they come back

“Already in 2009 China had overtaken the United States as the world’s largest new vehicle market. While last year it was Germany that was overtaken by the Asian giant: Beijing exported 3.22 million vehicles, Berlin 2.61 million – we read in Repubblica on the newsstands this morning – For this year the Chinese they are even more optimistic: analysts predict that in 2023 the machines sold by China abroad will be four and a half million”.