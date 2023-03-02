Driving a car with hidden numbers, the driver risks losing his license. This was reported to the agency on Thursday, March 2 “Prime” specialists of AvtoSpetsCentre and Avtodom Group of Companies.

Such violations are recorded using automatic control systems. Further development of events depends on the circumstances: for example, the driver may be found not guilty in the absence of evidence that he acted intentionally.

If license plates were hidden under a layer of dirt or snow in bad weather, the traffic police officer will probably limit himself to a warning and a request to clear the sign. If a motorist is caught with unreadable numbers when it is dry and clear on the street, he faces a fine of 500 rubles.

The most severe sanctions are relied upon for the purposeful concealment of a vehicle’s registration plate. We are talking about a fine of 5 thousand rubles or deprivation of a driver’s license for three months. In connection with the violation of the rules for installing license plates on a vehicle, an administrative case may be initiated under Part 2 of Art. 12.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

A day earlier, updated rules for passing roundabouts came into force. Now you need to pay attention to the signs that indicate the main and secondary roads. When crossing equivalent streets, priority is given to those drivers who are already moving in a circle.