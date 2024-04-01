Tire shop workers may resort to various methods of deception to increase customer costs. Auto expert Egor Vasiliev spoke about this, reports “Russian newspaper” April 1st.

“For example, they may point out to you that your tires are critically worn out and offer to buy cheap used lugs at a tire shop. And here you need to know that for summer models the maximum permissible wear is 1.5–2 mm. Although it is best to focus on the wear indicators located in the tread,” Vasiliev said.

As an auto expert advised, you should independently check the wear and condition of the tires offered at a tire shop. Particularly carefully you need to inspect the inside of the tire for repairs and, for example, the absence of damage to the cord threads. Also, unscrupulous tire fitters may declare the need for expensive repairs to straighten wheel rims, and they imitate this problem by gluing a piece of tape to the mating surface of the rim.

However, during the period of mass tire replacement in the spring, tire service workers usually do not resort to such tricks, since the flow of people wanting to change tires brings good profits. Those who delay changing tires may find themselves potential victims of such deception schemes, the expert pointed out.

Earlier, on April 1, the Moscow Department of Transport recommended that motorists change their winter tires to summer tires. It is warm in the capital, and the thermometer does not drop to zero even at night.

On March 25, Nikolai Pogulyaev, owner and director of Fit Service car services, said that to save on the purchase of summer tires, you can consider products from Chinese and Russian brands.