NAS Vice-President Shaparin: the most stolen car brand in Russia is and will be Lada

The most stolen brand in Russia is Lada, said Anton Shaparin, vice president of the National Automobile Union (NAS). About this he told in an interview with Sputnik radio.

He explained that this brand is the leader in the Russian market. In this regard, the auto expert suggested that the situation with theft is unlikely to change.

He also predicted that Chinese cars would be popular with attackers. According to him, this is due both to the growth in the supply of cars from China, and to the production of some of them at Avtotor in Kaliningrad. First of all, Shaparin noted, Kaiyi will be at risk as the cheapest sedan, which will be in demand in taxi services.

Hyundai and KIA will also continue to be popular with car thieves. “These are mass-produced cars, a lot of them were produced, such cars will always be among the most stolen. Toyota Land Cruisers have been stolen and will continue to be stolen because they are in high demand in the countries of the Caucasus,” Shaparin added.

Earlier it became known that according to the results of the first half of the year, the Japanese Toyota Camry became the most stolen car brand in Russia: it accounted for 14 percent of cases of theft.