Director of the National Public Center for Traffic Safety, member of the Coordination Council of the Federation of Car Owners of Russia Sergei Kanaev in an interview with radio Sputnik on Tuesday, March 16, he told car owners about the specifics of driving in the spring.

According to him, the number of motorists on Russian roads increases markedly with the onset of spring, since some of them do not drive their cars in winter. Cars often stand still throughout the winter, often even outdoors. In such a scenario, according to Kanaev, it is important to check the functioning of the car before the first exits after the break.

In particular, it is worth checking the fluid level, especially the brake fluid, as well as the operation of the light elements. Particular attention should be paid to tires that could go down during the downtime.

Kanaev recalled that one should also pay attention to the state of the first-aid kit, whether it contains everything that is supposed to be.

The expert emphasized that it is important not to “start” with trips outright, but to get used to driving again, otherwise the feeling of unusual traffic with traffic jams and periodic accidents can greatly unbalance the driver, the TV channel notes. “Star”…

Timely familiarization with information about new junctions on familiar routes and new road signs can also give confidence.

On March 15, Sergey Nikolaev, the founder of the Safe Driving Company “Reasonable Driving”, told the drivers about the rules of safe driving during the thaw. So, one of the main hazards on the road at this time is ice at the bottom of the puddles, and therefore it is best to avoid driving for heavy trucks.