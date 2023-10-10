The members of theUIGA (Italian Union of Automotive Journalists), together with a jury made up of 150 Opinion Leaders, have selected seven cars who participate in the final phase of Auto Europe 2024, an event that reaches its 38th edition. These seven finalists compete to obtain a prestigious prize during an event scheduled in Milan on 23 and 24 October 2023 at the headquarters of Bosch Italy.

Auto Europa 2024 UIGA award finalists

The finalists of Auto Europa UIGA 2024 are: Audi Q8 e-Tron, BMW 5 Series, Dacia Jogger Hybrid, Fiat 600e, Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 408 And Renault Austral. The car that wins the Auto Europa award is the one that received the greatest acclaim in the Italian market in the previous year (i.e. the current one). The Auto Europa UIGA Award is awarded with the votes of the jury of UIGA journalists, of opinion leader and of popular jurywith the latter being able to vote via a link on UIGA official website.

👉 Audi Q8 e-tron

👉 BMW 5 Series

👉 Dacia Jogger Hybrid

👉 Fiat 600e

👉 Jeep Avenger

👉 Peugeot 408

👉 Renault Austral

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro front 3/4 on the road BMW i5 M60 xDrive electric front 3/4 Dacia Jogger Extreme Fiat 600e La Prima and 600e RED Jeep Avenger 1st Edition Peugeot 408 Coupe Renault Austral Finalist cars for the Auto Europa UIGA Award 2024

The Audi Q8 e-tron is one of the main electric vehicles (BEVs) produced by the Ingolstadt car manufacturer. This car was recently updated in the aesthetic aspect to become more slender and aerodynamically efficient, both in the version SUVs than in the version Sportback.

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro

Furthermore, its rich array of electronic technologies has been further refined, including advanced driver assistance systems (Adas) and safety tools, along with more advanced connectivity than before.

The Q8 e-tron, now fully electric, offers three different power levels, with options from 250 kW, 300 kW And 350 kWthe latter for the sports version SQ8. Furthermore, two different battery capacities are available: 95 kWh for versions 50 e-trons And 114 kWh for the SQ8. Audi declares autonomy up to 600km for these models.

BMW introduced the new 5 Series, a sedan that has grown in size, exceeding 5 meters in length. This increase in space has improved the interior habitability and comfort, which is now truly luxurious. Furthermore, the car is equipped with a wide range of electronic technologies for safety and connectivity.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive electric

The 5 Series is offered in full version electric (BEV) with powers of 340 or 601 HPincluding a variant Dual Motor. Additionally, options are available mild hybrid is diesel That gasand versions will be introduced in the future plug-in hybrid.

There Dacia Jogger Hybrid it is the Romanian car manufacturer’s response to the growing demand for crossovers. Dacia is known for the concreteness of its products, which has made the brand’s cars increasingly popular among users, with sales constantly growing.

Dacia Jogger

There Joggers it is a versatile station wagon with compact dimensions but with a large interior space and considerable load versatility, especially when not all seven available seats are used.

Dacia Jogger Hybrid test video

Furthermore, the Jogger has become the first hybrid Dacia with a starting price of less than 25,000 euros, a unique feature in the Italian market.

There Fiat 600e it is a crossover with compact dimensions, with a maximum length of 417 cm. Despite its compact mechanics, the car offers high comfort for passengers.

Fiat 600e RED

The Fiat 600e is equipped with a wide range of driving assistance systems (Adas), including the possibility of semi-autonomous drivingand offers advanced connectivity with a 7 inch digital dashboard is one 10.3 inch screen for infotainment functions.

The electric motor of the Fiat 600e delivers 156 HP and is powered by a 54 kWh battery, which allows an average autonomy of approx 400km.

Road test video of the Fiat 600e

Over the next year, a version will be available petrol mild-hybrid with a power of 136 HP.

Jeep Avenger is the first electric car of the brand. This vehicle uses the same platform as the Stellantis Groupbut it is front-wheel drive and has a set of specialized electronic controls for driving off-road or on difficult terrain, such as snow, sand or mud.

Electric Jeep Avenger on the dirt road

The main engine is electric, with a power of 156 HP and powered by a 54 kWh batterywhich provides an estimated autonomy of approx 400km according to the manufacturer.

Jeep Avenger road test video

Furthermore, the Jeep Avenger is also available in one version hybrid with a petrol engine from 1,200 cc and 101 HP.

There Peugeot 408 features a contemporary design and a technology-rich interior, with the French automaker’s acclaimed i-cockpit, a large screen 10-inch touchscreen for controlling on-board functions and notable internal spaces.

Peugeot 408 Coupe

This 408 crossover, with its angular and aerodynamic lines, shares the mechanics and interiors with the 308 but offers more space and comfort, being 32 cm longer.

VIDEO test Peugeot 408 Hybrid GT

The Peugeot 408 is available with a petrol engine 3-cylinder 130 HPas well as in versions petrol plug-in hybrids with 180 or 225 HP. Additionally, a fully electric version is expected on the way.

The Austral is the successor to the popular Kadjar but it is slightly longer, measuring 451 cm. This vehicle is based on the CMF-CD platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and is characterized by a muscular yet elegant design, with a high-quality interior.

Renault Austral Esprit Alpine

The dashboard is highly technological, with a large shaped screen 12 inch inverted L for the driver and a second screen 9 or 12 inchesdepending on the trim levels, in the central dashboard.

Test Renault Austral Alpine Esprit 4-wheel steering

The engine range includes completely options electrified with 3 and 4 cylinder engines, with a maximum power of 200 HP for the full hybrid version. Furthermore, the possibility of having rear steering wheels is available as an option.

What is the UIGA Europe Award?

The “UIGA Auto Europa Award” is an automotive award given in Italy by the UIGA, which stands for “Italian Union of Automotive Journalists.” This award is given to the best cars on the European market and is one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive sector in Italy. From the 1987 is open to all cars produced and sold in Europe at least 10,000 copies.

The UIGA Auto Europa Award was established in 1987

The participating cars are evaluated by a jury of Italian automotive journalists, who take into consideration a series of criteria, including design, technology, innovation, safety, performance and more. The objective of the award is to recognize and promote cars that stand out for their quality and contribution to the automotive industry.

