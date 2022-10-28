The popular jury of the Auto Europa 2023 award has chosen Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid as the most deserving car. The SUV of the Hamamatsu brand was in fact the favorite among the 7 models competing on the occasion of the thirty-year award organized by UIGA (Unione Giornalisti Italiani Automotive), which chooses the best car produced and marketed in the Old Continent. The award ceremony, which took place on Tuesday October 25at the suggestive location of the Mauto, Turin Automobile Museum, finally saw Alfa Romeo Tonale win, with the vote of the decisive opinion leaders to overturn the final fortunes in favor of the new Alfa Romeo model.

Among the seven finalist cars (Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid, Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW X1, Citroën C5 X, DS4 E-Tense, Kia Sportage and Renault Megane E-Tech), Suzuki S-Cross Hybridat the end of the evening, she was awarded the prize as car most voted by the Popular Jury of Auto Europa 2023through an online voting open to all, obtaining more than 40% of the preferences and conquering the first position. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award”, stated the Car Division Director Mirko Dall’Agnolain front of the audience of journalists and opinion leaders present at the evening. “This demonstrates how our S-Cross Hybrid is a car capable of agreeing the most specialized juries (who selected us among the 7 finalists from an initial shortlist of 30 prestigious models) and the popular vote, thanks to its character. versatile and 4 × 4 AllGrip, with its captivating design, all made in Italy and its advanced hybrid technology that respects the environment “.