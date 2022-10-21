Auto e Moto d’Epoca Padova 2022 Fair, dates and program

The new edition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles is on schedule from 20 to 23 October 2022 a Padua, at the spaces of the Fair. This, or the 39thwill also be the last to be held in Padua because from 2023 the event dedicated to classic and historical vehicles moves to Bologna.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2022 program

The 2022 Classic Cars and Motorcycles program, from 20 to 23 October, is very full of activities. The Salone opens on Thursday 23 with opening hours for visitors from 9.00 to 18.00. On weekends we arrive until 19.00. In the exhibition spaces there is so much to see; it starts from Ferrari exhibitionorganized by the Salone in collaboration with Enzo Ferrari Museum of Modena. In particular the ‘Classic Ferrari Exhibition – The jewels of the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena‘ exhibits in Padua the Ferrari 125 Sthe first car with the Cavallino brand, to inaugurate the show.

Ferrari 125 S on display in Padua

The debut in 1947 of the 125 S on the Piacenza circuit was, in the words of Enzo Ferraria “Promising failure”due to a breakdown that forced Franco Cortese upon withdrawal. But in the following weeks the car won six out of thirteen races.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2022 historic cars on display

The Mauto – National Automobile Museum participates with the preview of the exhibition “The Golden Age Of Rally “an unprecedented exhibition dedicated to rallies with models of the sixties and ninetieswho have won the most important races of the championship: from Montecarlo to Rally Safari, from the Thousand Lakes in Finland to Sanremo.

Lancia Fulvia HF 1600 number 14 by Sandro Munari exhibited in Padua

In Padua, therefore, the Mini Cooper and the Lancia Stratos, protagonists of challenges that have now become legend. On the stand Historical ACI instead it is possible to admire the Lancia Fulvia HF 1600 number 14 by Sandro Munariwith which he won in Montecarlo in 1972. Also on display is theA112 Abarth and many youngtimer.

Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022 exhibition of the Heritage Hub

It is also the protagonist at the Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022 event in Padua Stellantis with the exhibition dedicated toHeritage Hub of Turin, recently opened to guided tours for the public. In Padua, therefore, models of absolute value are exhibited: theAbarth 750 records, the performing Lancia Aurelia B20 and Delta Integrale and an uncompromising sports car like the‘Alfa Romeo SZ.

Stellantis at Auto e Moto d’Epoca with a selection of cars from the Heritage Hub of Turin

In addition, special attention is paid to the stand Authenticity Certifications made in collaboration withAlfa Romeo: on display, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model, an example of the gloriosa Alfetta sedanwhich the owner has decided to have certified by the experts of the Heritage department.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2022 sale and historical spare parts

In addition to visiting the original and unpublished exhibitions that the Salone organizes and hosts every year, visitors and collectors from 46 countries around the world can choose from the thousands of classic vehicles for saleexhibited both by the best specialized dealers in Europe and by other collectors.

The Auto e Moto d’Epoca Exhibition in Padua is the best stocked vintage car and spare parts market in Europe

Indeed, it is vintage cars and motorbikes the best-stocked market for vintage cars and spare parts that can be found in Europe.

Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022 shows Supermoto 70

Two-wheel enthusiasts in Padua can admire the exhibition Supermoto 70dedicated to the great road bikes from the 70s.

Spot Cars and Vintage Motorcycles 2022 VIDEO

Organized together with Fast Classic Londonthe exhibition tells the birth and growth of this phenomenon with particular attention to the apogee of Japanese motorcycles and the history of the most significant models produced in Italy and Europe in an era of great expansion of two wheels.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles Photos 2021 edition

