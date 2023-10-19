The Salon Vintage Cars and Motorcycles in 2023, scheduled from 26 to 29 Octoberchange location and from Padua he moves to Bolognain the spaces of BolognaFiere where he celebrates his 40th edition. In the Emilian capital the event, dedicated to classic passion for them historic motorcycles and carsalso doubles the exhibition spaces on the 235 thousand meters available offered by the exhibition center.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles Date Bologna 2023

The 2023 edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca takes place from 26 to 29 October 2023in the fairgrounds of Bologna. She’s 40to edition of the event and the first to be held in Emilia Romagna.

Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2023 moves from Padua to Bologna

In fact, 2023 is the year the event will move from Padua to Bologna. BolognaFiere makes Classic available to the world 235 thousand square meters of exhibition spaces divided between 11 pavilions with 3 access doors, to which are added further 14,500 total covered parking spaces.

Map of the Bologna pavilions at Bologna Vintage Car and Motorcycle Fair 2023

Bologna PavilionsVintage Car and Motorcycle Fairs Bologna 2023

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles Bologna 40 years

In the new headquarters in Bologna the Auto e Moto d’Epoca event aims to become more and more a landmark at a European and international level, taking advantage of both the structures and the connections enjoyed by the Bolognese exhibition centre, which will allow the creation of a privileged channel between European enthusiasts and exhibitors and the Italian market.

In 40 years of activity, the Vintage Car and Motorcycle Show has come to attract visitors from 46 countries of the world, becoming a recognized event in international calendar and the most important historic vehicle market in Europe. This edition comes with a new look, improved services and new stories to tell.

In 2023 Auto e Moto d’Epoca celebrates its 40th edition

The exhibition spaces, 235,000 m2 distributed in 11 pavilions and 4 access doors, they are sold out thanks to the participation of important international players in historic motoring. There are numerous new additions, including a pavilion dedicated to historic motorcycles.

Programme, news and vintage car and motorbike meetings

In the 2023 edition of the Auto e Moto d’Epoca fair in Bologna, numerous and significant innovations are expected. Let’s start with the presence of important ones collections cars from prestigious European museums. Among these, the MAUTO – National Automobile Museum celebrates its 90th anniversary with the exhibition of 8 cars of notable importance, including one Ferrari 312 T5 from 1981 it’s a Lancia Lambda “Weymann” from 1929. Other prominent museums, such as Autoworld Brussels, Louwman Museum and others still, participate in the event.

Furthermore, there is the Motor Valley of Emilia-Romagnawhich hosts two- and four-wheeled excellences, including representatives of Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallaraalong with four racetracks.

Alfa Romeo 75 Superturismo Vintage Car and Motorcycle Show

Very important automotive brands participate in the event, among these there are Volvo Cars Italia, Toyota Motor Italia, FCA Stellantis Heritage, Mercedes Benz Italia, Alpine, Bentley, McLaren, BMW Motorrad and Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.

The fair also sees the participation of many clubs and registries with historic vehicles that influence the evolution of motoring over the years.

A special area is dedicated toASI Villagepromoting “Italian Pride” with a vast display of historic Italian vehicles and a significant car like theAlfa Romeo Giulietta from 1956 by Enrico Mattei. The Italian Automobile Club and theACI Historical participate with authentic automotive gems and a series of events and discussions.

Additionally, there are celebrations for anniversaries, including 70 years of Autodelta hey 100 years of the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio. The collection Marazzato combines vintage trucks with a virtual driving experience in the 1950s.

70 years of Autodelta and 100 years of the Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo

The large outdoor space of BolognaFiere allows the organization of numerous events rallies. An area is dedicated to restorationmaterials and car maintenance, with the participation of specialized companies.

Finally, the fair hosts the Fiva Heritage Workshopan important event that discusses the future of classic cars, their relationship with contemporary automotive and involves the main players in the world of classic motoring and car manufacturers.

Historic cars for sale

The Classic market of historic cars during the Auto e Moto d’Epoca event, the largest and most varied in Europe, saw a increase in bookings thanks to the transfer to the Bologna fair, better known and more connected at an infrastructural level.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California

Previews include a collection of unique templates, such as Ferrari 250 GT Spider California, Ferrari 250 SWB, Ferrari 250 Spider Pininfarina, De Tomaso Mangusta, Iso Grifo, Maserati Mistral Spider 3500cc And Ferrari 330.

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2023 timetables and tickets

The 2023 Bologna Vintage Car and Motorcycle Show is open to the public on Thursday 26 October from 9am to 6pmFriday 27th and Saturday 28th from 9am to 7pm and Sunday 29 October from 9am to 6pm. Tickets can be purchased Online only.

Ticket Thursday 26 October preview: 50 euros

Ticket Friday 27 October: 30 euros

Ticket valid only on Saturday 28th or Sunday 29th: 25 euros

Reduced ticket from 13 to 17 years and disabled people: 20 euros

2-day subscription (Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th): 46 euros

2-day subscription (Friday 27th and Saturday 28th): 53 euros

3-day subscription (Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th): 76 euros

Free ticket up to 12 years old and people with a disability of 80% or more with a companion

Presentation of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles Bologna 2023

