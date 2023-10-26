The 2023 edition of. opens its doors today Vintage Cars and Motorcycles, which moves its historic headquarters in Padua to Bologna, doubling the overall exhibition space. Mario Carlo Baccaglini, CEO of Intermeeting, defined this new edition of the fair as “revolutionary“: its importance is dictated not only by the fact that it is the fortieth, but also because it appears renewed and improved from many points of view.

Four routes

There are four thematic itineraries that the organizers have designed for visitors: starting from World of Classics, characterized by the color light blue, which sees among the protagonists museums, clubs, institutions, car manufacturers and the many brands of the Motor Valley which will offer the opportunity to take a real journey through time between the past and the future; space then to Car route, colored Red, which includes the pavilions of the main Italian and international classic car dealers; The Motorcycle route, indicated by the color Yellow, it covers 15,000 m2 with the aim of giving visitors the opportunity to admire “a cultural heritage never seen before brought together”; finally the Spare Parts Routein Green colour, which includes the largest selection of vintage spare parts in Europe, from mechanical and electronic components to parts for car interiors.

Museums on the front line

Particular focus on museum collections. In addition to MAUTOthe National Automobile Museum of Turin which continues the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of its foundation by exhibiting 8 cars from the collection, for the first time they are present at Auto e Moto d’Epoca with some representative cars others four museums from all over Europe: the Autoworld Brussels from Belgium, the Louwman Museum from the Netherlands, the Musée National de l’Automobile in Mulhouse and the Musée National de la Voiture – Château de Compiègne from France.

Motor Valley protagonist

Finally, special mention goes to MotorValley, to which an entire area is dedicated where the two and four-wheeled excellences designed, among others, by Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallara are displayed. Brand names that evoke performance and performance, concepts perfectly embodied by four racetracks of the “Land of Motors” present at Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2023 together with stables, private collections and rallies: we are talking about the Varano de’ Melegari circuit, the Modena Autodrome, the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Autodrome in Imola and of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. We remind you that the salon will remain open until Sunday 29 October.