The health of the auto sector in Italy everyone worries. From companies to trade unions that perhaps for the first time have put aside any kind of divergence, at least momentarily, to create a united front that brings an appeal to the government table: to intervene to avoid a social and economic massacre for the entire sector . The promises made in recent months are not enough to stabilize a situation that risks worsening with the energy transition that is looming on the horizon: the more or less forced transition to electric mobility will put jobs at risk and without new industrial policies it will risks losing over 73,000 professional figures within 10 years.

The first signs are already there. From Bosch in Bari, in Gkn, up to the former Magneti Marelli. The electric shock mainly affected the related industries, creating employment problems for the supply chain which in Italy represents a very important slice of the sector, supplying components not only in our country but also and above all abroad. Coachbuilders, mechanics, tech SMEs, a galaxy that risks shrinking day by day crushed by the weight of a transition that is not supported by a common line. In the meantime, however, not only the engine that drives cars is changing but also the philosophy that revolves around owning a car: the advent of digitization and Covid have accelerated a change that is pushing more and more people to opt for solutions other than direct purchase. From leasing to car sharing, car ownership is no longer a must and in a country where at least one and a half million registered cars are expected every year, rapid action is needed to support the sector. The incentives, however useful to move the market, will not be enough to change this trend.