Crisis in the car market in Europe, the decline is 36.4% on 2019 and 18.8% on 2021

Collapse of the market from the passenger cars of Western Europe in the first quarter of 2022: le registrations they reached 2.753.256 with a decrease of 33.6% compared to the previous level pandemicie compared to January-March 2019, and the result is also negative compared to January-March 2021, down by 10.6%. The study center is photographing the situation Promotor which underlines that to this must be added that the result of the last month of the quarter, that is March, is worse than that of the entire quarter. The drop it is in fact of 36.4% on 2019 and on 18.8% on 2021.

The trend, explains the Research Center, “is therefore negative and, on the other hand, we do not see how it could be otherwise, given that, in the general European framework, there are no positive signs, but rather the expectations are for a worsening. to have a more precise idea of ​​the gravity of the situation just think that by projecting the result of the first quarter on the whole 2022 you get a volume of registrations of 10,389,645 units with a drop of almost 5.5 million cars compared to 2019 and it is close to the level obtained in 1993 in the midst of a very serious economic crisis “.

“What is certain, he declared Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Promotor Study Center, is that at the moment there is no sign of a reversal of the trend ”. The current crisis, according to the Study Center, has hit all the markets in the area except the very small ones of theIceland and of Cyprus and it also has particularly serious consequences for the five largest markets. The strongest decline in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2019 was recorded by the Spain which recorded losses of 48.1%, followed by United Kingdom to -40.4%, from Italy to -37.1%, from France at -34% and from Germany at -28.9%.

“Still wanting to find a positive element in the current situation of the Western European auto market, he said Quagliano, it should be noted that they grow in many countries from the le area registrations from electric cars mashed potato. In Germany for this type of car in the first quarter there was an increase of 29%, in United Kingdom the growth is even 78.7%, but in Italy however, there is a drop of 14.9% largely due to the promised incentives, but still on paper “.

In this context, the numbers of the group are also alarming Stellantis which in March 2022 recorded a decrease of 30.3%, reaching 203,515 units. The data emerges from the monthly monitoring of registrations by the European Association of Producers Acea. In the first quarter of 2002, registrations of the Stellantis group referring to the same set of countries decreased by 21.7% to 523,977 units.

As a result of the trend recorded in March, the group’s market share Stellantis in Europe it fell to 18.1% from the previous 21%. In the first quarter, the market share stood at 19% from the previous 21.7%. As regards the individual brands of the group, widespread decreases were reported in March. Among these, those of Peugeot down by 31.3%, Opel down by 30.3% e Fiat at -31.4%. The worst performance was that of the brand Jeep, with a decline of 37% in March alone. In the first quarter, the most marked decline was that of the brand Peugeot (-23.7%), followed by Fiat (-23.6%) e Citroen (-23.1%).

Read also:

The alarm on public debt returns: interest rates at risk with the “Draghi method”

CSM reform, no Copernican revolution, but …

CSM, the position of the League: “Few amendments but indispensable”

Easter in Ukraine, the testimony of the City Angels: “Spooky stories”

Russia, minutes counted for default: only 50 billion reserves remain

Baby gang beats and throws an elderly man in a dumpster

War in Ukraine, the other truth: VIDEO

Axpo, the joint venture for the development of renewables is underway

Philips, Andrea Celli is the new Managing Director in IIG