MONTERREY, NL 22-Nov-2022 .- Minera Autlán company will invest 50 million dollars in his sixth furnace ferroalloy production to supply the steel marketbut also analyzes a manganese production project to supply manufacturers of electric car batteries.

José Antonio Rivero Larrea, president of the company, highlighted that Autlán operates at its maximum capacity, for which reason it has in the study stage the investment to install in Tamós, veracruzwhich would generate about 100 jobs.

“We already sell to the chemical battery sector, to Ray O Vac, to Eveready, to Duracell. We sell them ore for their batteries, so now we will try to enter the market for automotive battery manufacturers,” the president said in an interview. president of the company with headquarters in Monterrey.

“It happens that there are different technologies for the production of electric car batteries and one of them is with manganese, combined with lithium, so we are trying to enter that market.”

He stressed that Autlán will close the year at full production capacity of the ferroalloys that supply the steel market with record profitsTherefore, they are studying the project to expand the capacity of their plant in Tamós, where they already have five furnaces.

“We would be expanding the production capacity of ferroalloys by about 12 percent, but the project is still in the study stage and it is being discussed with our (Administrative) Council, but it is a fact that we are going to do it.

“The country has to keep advancing, the investments we are making are being demanded, so we are thinking of installing this new ferroalloy furnace to grow in the steel sector.”

In the case of mining investmentshe pointed out, they have the social permission to invest, but they require the support of the communities and the Government to be able to carry them out.

“There are risks and things that we would like to be different, but Mexico is not going to stop and with nearshoring there are opportunities for the country.”