Impossible to forget the smile for the commissioner who intervened in a case that moved internal Italy. There autistic girl saved from mistreatment in Brescia, in the school he attended, he deeply moved Antonio Milo, the commissioner who, together with his colleagues, dealt with his case, framing the teacher guilty of harassment.

Photo source from Pixabay

The Marshal of the Carabinieri of Brescia Antonio Milo he was the first to take care of the 7-year-old girl diagnosed with autism who was being mistreated by her teacher. The 26-year-old military man reached elementary school with colleagues after finding evidence of the allegations against the 33-year-old teacher, who denies everything.

Marshal Antonio Milo at Corriere della Sera remembers what he felt entering thesupport classroom of the Brescia school around 12 noon:

Other colleagues were observing the images of the surveillance cameras hidden in that room: when the input to proceed arrived, my commander immediately headed towards the educator.

The marshal, on the other hand, went to the little girl sitting on the ground and curled up. He looked into her eyes and simply held out her hand to her.

I almost didn’t have time that she reached out both arms and stood up to meet me.

She knew that she trusted them, despite the fact that they were complete strangers who had suddenly disturbed what must have been everyday life for her. So the marshal has seen fit to immediately take her into her arms.

Autistic girl saved from mistreatment: the young marshal takes her in his arms

The little girl immediately squeezed the young marshal’s neck tightly, as if asking him not to leave her anymore. So the man whispered to her not to worry, not to be afraid of her, that she was there for him. And she gave him a smile that she will never forget.

Photo source from Pixabay

When he entrusted her to another teacher and then to her mother, however, the little girl wanted to be with him: