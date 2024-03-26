Rai 1, the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino guest at 2pm

The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino was a guest on the program today, Tuesday 26 March “Italian Stories” hosted by Eleonora Daniele on Rai 1. Many current and current issues were addressed, including an episode that outraged public opinion, theremoval of a child with autism during a school event on bullying by the school principal.



WATCH THE INTERVENTION OF THE DIRECTOR ANGELO MARIA PERRINO ON “STORIE ITALIANE”

“We must take note of theunpreparedness and the cultural deficit that still exists in schools and also in school management. In Italy it is estimated there are over 600 thousand autistic children, practically one in 100, and if we add the members of their families we reach an even larger number of people with serious problems – commented director Perrino – Often these people have to do it themselves, they do not have the support of the State and local authorities. This is why when a person in charge of a school causes something abominable like this episode we understand that there is a lot of work to be done, in terms of awareness, spreading culture and information about autism.”

“As director of Affaritaliani.it – ​​continued Perrino – I am very informed and follow this tragedy closely. In my pedagogical studies, the great pedagogist Massa concluded his course by saying 'teaching children is dead, we need to start again from the teachers'. This is what you can take away from this episode: you have to educate teachers and principals in a changing world, which must deal with widespread and hidden phenomena, and which we as a modern, civil and emancipated society must take responsibility for.”