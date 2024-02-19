Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

From hippotherapy to cooking and gardening workshops, from integrated football to holidays together: individual projects and group activities to encourage integration into society. Cohabitation tests for the After us (when the parents will no longer be here)

Mario (not his real name) suffers from autism spectrum disorders. Until recently he didn't leave the house, a safe haven where he took refuge, cutting ties with the outside world. In mid-January he left for the first time for a skiing week, far from his parents and the town where he lives, spending his snow holiday together with operators of Odissea cooperative – Social services who deals with social inclusion of young adults with mental distress or cognitive disordersof the behavioror with autism.

Different forms of autism Not all forms of autism are the same, which is why we talk about autism spectrum disorders; there are those who have repetitive behaviorshas difficulty communicating and interacting with others, in some cases the motor coordinationin others there may be one intellectual disability.

Then children become adults, autism remainsand also the problems.

Hence the importance of following people not only with adequate treatments (such as cognitive-behavioral interventionsamong the most effective according to the Guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder in children and adolescents published by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit), but also with the aim of ensuring that children become as much as possible autonomous in real life. In fact, many have finished their school career they can't find work and they stay at home, often in complete solitude. See also Healthcare, Malavasi (Pd): "Facilitating the care of patients with autoimmune diseases"

Plans for an independent life Mario's positive experience is not an isolated case. Other young people with cognitive or behavioral problems or autism spectrum disorders succeedintegrate into society thanks to individual tailor-made projectsbased on their specific needs in the various stages of life but also based on their interests and what they like.

It goes in this direction Law no. 134/2015Provisions regarding the diagnosis, treatment and qualification of people with autism spectrum disorders and assistance to familiesaimed among other things at f

promote the inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorders in the social and working life.

Too many times, however, the individual life plan still remains unsolved mirage.

More sociable and less anxious The Odissea cooperative manages day centers and family homes in agreement with the local health authority of the Lazio region, in addition to carrying out social inclusion activities in collaboration with i Municipal social services of the territories



or Roman. President Giovanni Oliveto explains: Within our residential and semi-residential structures, we develop individual projects for the autonomy of children with autism, but we also organize workshops – for example, of cooking, vegetable gardening, gardening – And group activity even external ones like integrated football, basketball,

hippotherapy, which are of support for the rehabilitation, social and independent living process. And we noticed gods improvements especially among young people with behavioral disorders – Oliveto reports -. There are those who have succeeded leaving home after yearswho to take a cruise with other kids and operators visiting other cities without ever having a crisis, who – like Mario who seemed like a desperate “case” because, as his mother told us, he never wanted to leave the house – became passionate about the integrated football workshop and is acquiring the awareness of being able to do something like playing football, so he came back to it will to live and participate in activities together with other kidshow to leave for the skiing week or watching a football match in company. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin: 36,042 new cases and 91 deaths

The journey of Odyssey For encourage relationships and participation of people with disabilities to the inclusive activities and workshops necessary for their psycho-physical rehabilitation, but above all fundamental to the construction of a path of sociality and real inclusion, a new project has been launched The Odyssey Journey

with the support of Morini Rent, a brand of Avis Budget Group, which has made an equipped minibus available for transportation of guests of family homes and day centers. Davide Zito, head of the Cooperative's clinical area, explains: The users who use our services in the majority of cases they have no parents or family members that can give a also logistical support effective to activities

.

Cohabitation tests “After us” worries parents of children with disabilities: who will take care of their children when they are no longer here? A state law, the n.112/2016, Provisions regarding assistance for people with serious disabilities without family support provides, among other things, for people with serious disabilities who lack family support – either because their parents have passed away or because they are unable to bear the responsibilities of their care – home care support in residences or apartment groups that reproduce the living and relational conditions of the family homein order to prevent their isolation. See also Cyber ​​attacks against healthcare: stolen data, interruption in care and (in the USA) higher mortality

Prepare children to live independently on their own when the parents are no longer there, this is an objective of the “After us” project that we are carrying out with local health authorities in various districts, to to support as of now i groups of kids who will live together Oliveto reports, reporting: This is a delicate issue because

a person with behavioral or autism spectrum disorders has need for stability to obtain results; for example, in the five days in which you stay in a family home or in a group apartment with other people you are required to respect the rules; then, however, if at the weekend he returns to his home of origin and his parents make him do what he wants, for example eating alone at odd hours, this change can cause crisis in the boy.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.