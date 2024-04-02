Autism, for the State, only exists on April 2nd. Words and zero facts





“Today, April 2, is National Day for Autism Spectrum Disorders. Many things have been done over these years but we have many more to do, to face, especially together. But not only with the associative world and the third sector bodies that deal with it on a daily basis, but also as institutions: certainly from the point of view of research, early diagnoses, therapies, we can do more and better, but also from the point of view of taking care of the person as a whole. A path to accompany life, which I would like to see reflected in the enabling law”. The Minister for Disabilities stated this in a video on Facebook, Alessandra Locatelli.

“We have many other tasks to face even as a private world, to recognize the value of people, invest in them, and we must also do it as individual citizens. Unfortunately, very often we still read some episodes in the newspapers that demonstrate how the theme of welfare or of seeing people on the autistic spectrum as someone only to be cared for or even to be removed and discriminated against are still too frequent”, says Locatelli. “We still have to do as much as people to improve ourselves and be able to make that great leap in quality which allows us to think that it is not about welfare but about valuing each person with their talents and skills”, he concludes.

For those who, like myself, have to deal with the problem of the autistic spectrum on a daily basis – two small girls, one in the second level and the other in the third non-verbal – the words of the Northern League minister Locatelli are a moral slap in the face. Indeed, a real slap. The government, in office for more than a year, has done absolutely nothing to assist, help and support families who every day face a problem that the institutions only remember on April 2. News agencies are full of comments from politicians, many from the majority, who boast of the measures taken to support families. All hot air. Nothingness. Absolute zero.

Let's talk for example, given that Locatelli is from Lombardy, about the cut in measure B1 which halves the funds for the most serious minors, the fault of the cut from Rome. Let's talk for example about the absence of institutions in the month of August when, with the total closure of summer centers and schools, children and young people affected by autism spectrum syndrome are ABANDONED to their families without any assistance from the State. The same thing happens during the Christmas holidays. The municipalities, to which the State and the government of Minister Locatelli, they continually cut the funds, cut, cut, cut. And so, for example, for summer camps, the assistance of qualified personnel (in words) is guaranteed for a few weeks and for a few hours.

Let's not even talk about special schools for autistic children and young people. Where am I? Does the minister who speaks and boasts about what her government and her ministry have done know that there are very long waiting lists? And that it is almost impossible to get your children into these special schools? Do you know, for example, that municipalities almost never guarantee transport services? And parents, let alone single-parent families, what should they do? They don't work anymore? And how are they maintained? Are the Northern League ministers Locatelli and Valditara thinking about it? It's easy to remember April 2nd about autism, make a video on Facebook in a poignant voice and thus think about tackling the problem seriously.

We need closeness to families, we need structures and qualified people and serious collaboration between schools, families and child neuropsychiatry. Which in many cases is completely missing. At least let's be serious and not make fun of those who know well what autism is and who deal with it every day with love, parsimony and patience. In the almost total absence of institutions. And it is certainly not just the centre-right government's fault. Let's think about the Covid era when the Conte government and Minister Speranza closed schools of all levels, ABANDONNING autistic children and young people, completely ignoring them and their families. April 2, autism days, one word: shame. For everyone, majority and opposition.