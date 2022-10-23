There are those with high functioning and has no problems in reading, writing or having their own autonomy, there are those who have out-of-the-ordinary skills in specific areas but significant relational difficulties, there are those who have Asperger’s syndrome: there is not only one autism, in fact we are talking about autism spectrum disorders to indicate a wide range of neurodevelopmental problems that lead to very different pictures from one child to another. The little ones who suffer from it are not few, as they show data published in July in JAMA Pediatrics that in the United States autism in its various forms affects 3.14 percent of children and adolescents; in our country it is estimated to be slightly less widespread, with one case every 77 children between 7 and 9 years of age and a greater probability among males, 4.4 times more numerous than females.