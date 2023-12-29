A new USC study has shown that artificial intelligence, combined with data from an iPad coloring game, could help in the early diagnosis ofautism: “These findings indicate the potential of a simple and innovative method for the early diagnosis of autism and developmental coordination disorder,” said senior author Lisa Aziz-Zadeh, professor in the Division of Occupational Sciences and Occupational Therapy by Ms. T. H. Chan of USC.

“This is particularly important since motor signatures appear early in this condition, usually before social symptoms. And this methodology does not lead to potential bias on the part of the evaluator.”

The results of research were published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

Autism: help from artificial intelligence

Previous studies have shown that it is possible to use the technology to classify autism from typically developing individuals, but it can be difficult to distinguish autism from other similar developmental disorders. For example, developmental coordination disorder – primarily a motor skills disorder – has characteristics that overlap with autism spectrum disorder. Children with autism spectrum disorder often have both motor and sensory deficits in addition to the social deficits that are the hallmark of the disorder.

“Early identification allows for tailored treatment approaches, which result in better long-term developmental outcomes,” said first author Christiana Dodd Butera, a postdoctoral researcher at USC Chan. “Having the appropriate therapy for the right child at the most impactful time in development would be the long-term goal of this tracking work.”

For the study, 54 children aged 8 to 17 took part in a five-minute coloring game on iPads. Eighteen had autism, 16 had developmental coordination disorder, and 20 were typically developing.

The iPads collected kinematic data on the touchscreen, such as how hard the children pressed and how quickly or quickly they moved. The researchers used machine learning analytics, a form of artificial intelligence, to process the information.

“We were able to correctly distinguish between a child with typical development and one with autism spectrum disorder with 76% accuracy,” Aziz-Zadeh said.

The researchers were also able to correctly distinguish between typical development and developmental coordination disorder with 78% accuracy, and autism and developmental coordination disorder with 71% accuracy.

The study was conducted in children and adolescents with high-functioning autism and needs to be replicated in larger, younger and more diverse groups, the researchers said.

“We would like to see this signing as soon as possible,” Butera said.

The study is just one example of how researchers are using artificial intelligence to detect, teach and assist children with autism. Social robots, made to interact with humans, can help teach social and educational skills to students of all abilities. A tabletop robot developed by researchers at Yale University models appropriate “social gaze” behavior and improves communication.