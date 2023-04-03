The relationship of four to one between men and women affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) It has been a constant in clinical and epidemiological observation.

Although it has not been possible to establish a single cause, the director of the Children’s Psychiatric Hospital “Dr. Juan N. Navarro” from the Ministry of Health, Héctor Rodríguez Juárez, explained that the most accepted hypothesis is the presence of genetic bases.

Although it is considered that there is underreporting in womenprobably related to the lack of identification, due, among other things, to differences in its clinical expression and diagnostic techniques.

In other words, there are women with ASD who have not been diagnosed because their symptoms are not as evident as those of men.

Autism is a neurological disorder that presents from the first years of life and is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, emotional reciprocity and communication. There are also restricted and stereotyped behaviors, as well as repetitive and unusual movements.

World Autism Awareness Day, which is celebrated every April 2, seeks to make people with ASD visible and help promote the effective exercise of their rights. The joint work of the health, educational and social sectors is important in identifying the population with this disorder.

At the Children’s Psychiatric Hospital “Dr. Juan N. Navarro”, the TEA represents the third place in demand for services at the Behavior and Emotions Clinic, where every year they treat 305 new patients with this condition, which represents 12% of the consultation population. external.

It is important that parents are attentive to their children’s behavior, observing their movements, look and language, and that they request specialized medical attention in case of presenting symptoms of ASD.

Rodríguez Juárez highlighted that the treatment is multidisciplinary, with neurology support and language rehabilitation to improve communication and provide adaptive tools in social interaction. Distraction and lack of concentration are treated with medication.

The WHO reports that the abilities and needs of people with autism are different and can evolve over time.. Some live independently, while others have severe disabilities that require constant care and support throughout their lives.

For this reason, the Children’s Psychiatric Hospital will offer from April 17 to 19 a course on the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorders throughout life, aimed at mothers and fathers, teachers and society in general, with the purpose of offering tools to raise awareness about this condition. Interested people can register in the mail: training [email protected]