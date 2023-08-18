Original puzzle by Sam Loyd (1841-1911) from 1896. George Glazer Gallery

Each installment of “The game of science” usually begins with the solutions and possible discussion of the problems of the previous week; but in this case, due on the one hand to the summer break and, on the other, to some recent difficulties with the comments section, I will limit myself to proposing four riddles —yes, all of them very interesting and instructive— concocted by as many specialists :

I attend a meeting with my partner where there are four other couples. When greeting each other, a certain number of handshakes take place. Naturally, no one shakes hands with their partner or shakes hands with the same person more than once. After the greeting phase is over, I ask each of the people present, including my partner, how many hands they have shaken, and the answers I receive are all different. How many people has my partner shaken hands with?

The author of this elegant riddle is Lars Bertil Owe, who all I know is that he is Swedish (I would appreciate any information on this from my astute readers).

Determine the truth or falsity of each of the following statements:

One and only one of the statements on this list is false.

Two and only two of the statements on this list are false.

Three and only three of the statements on this list are false.

Four and only four of the statements on this list are false.

Five and only five of the statements on this list are false.

Six and only six of the statements on this list are false.

Seven and only seven of the statements on this list are false.

Eight and only eight of the statements on this list are false.

Nine and only nine of the statements on this list are false.

Ten and only ten of the statements on this list are false.

In the original version of this problem, proposed by David L. Silverman in the January 1969 issue of the Journal of Recreational Mathematics, the statements, to commemorate the new year, were 1969; but, for reasons of space, I thought it convenient to reduce them to a dozen.

On a table, face up, are three cards drawn from a deck of pokers arranged in a row. To the right of a king are one or two queens. To the left of a queen are one or two queens. To the left of a heart are one or two spades. To the right of a pike are one or two pikes. What cards is it?

This ambiguous riddle is the work of architect Gerald L. Kaufman, author of The Book of Modern Puzzles and other logic puzzle books.

Finally, in a compilation of “author’s” riddles, one by Sam Loyd, one of the most prolific inventors of logical, mathematical and chess puzzles of all time, could not be missing:

Imagine that the 4×4 grid in the figure is made up of 40 matches, toothpicks, or other moving parts. How many pieces do we have to remove, at least, so that there are no squares left? Not only can none of the 16 1×1 squares be left whole, but neither can any of the 9 2×2 squares, none of the 4 3×3 squares, nor, of course, the entire 4×4 square. (Note that the statement of this problem contains the solution of another well-known one: how many squares are there in the figure?).

An interesting and instructive way to approach the problem is to start with simpler grids. In the trivial case of a 1×1 square, it is obvious that simply removing a toothpick is sufficient. And in the case of a 2×2 grid, it’s easy to show that you have to remove 3 toothpicks to destroy all the squares. And in the case of a 3×3 grid…

