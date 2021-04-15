Shingeki no Kyojin has just reached its conclusion with the release of chapter 139. This generated a good conversation among fans because perhaps it was not the outcome they were expecting. Now, since it is such an important closing, there will be events, presentations and interviews, and one of them will be between Hajime isayama Y Hiromu Arakawa, the author of Fullmetal alchemist.

This interesting interview between the creators of Shingeki no Kyojin Y Fullmetal alchemist will be published through the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine which will be released on June 9 in Japan and we will surely have a series of revelations that can only come from a conversation between two prominent authors in the modern era of manga.

Most likely, at the time the interview is published in Japan, both groups dedicated to scanlation and users in Twitter and other social networks, will begin to share all the details of the interview between both creatives.

In general, this kind of content, which could well be audiovisual in nature, has a fairly austere presentation when published in magazines. We will have to wait to know what comes out of that conversation between the creator of Shingeki no Kyojin and the famous author of Fullmetal alchemist.

Shingeki no Kyojin manga could have a change or extension in its ending

As we have already told you on several occasions, a good number of fans of the story written by Hajime isayama they were not very happy with the outcome of Shingeki no Kyojin. This prompted online requests for a new outcome to be created.

Perhaps responding to this request or, failing that, that there will be more space to do so, the final volume of Shingeki no Kyojin will have some extra pages so that Isayama You can extend your story a bit further, or at least give readers a bit more context.

The same happened with the manga of Kimetsu no yaiba, whose last volume gave more details about what had really happened to the protagonists of the story. It only remains to wait and see if you can change the end of Shingeki no Kyojin.

