After an edition dedicated to the development of the Radio Mandarache podcast network and two years of telematic meetings due to the pandemic, the Mandarache and Hache Awards resume face-to-face meetings with the finalist authors who are eligible for the awards in 2022. Alfredo Sanzol, Xavier Aldekoa and Ana Pérez Cañamares, candidates

This content is exclusive for subscribers LAST DAYS! Now you can subscribe for only €3 per month for 4 months. You save 57%. Already a subscriber? Log in