Eva Mejuto, Elia Barceló and Paloma González Rubio, finalists of the Hache de Cartagena award, will meet this Thursday with 1,400 students in the El Batel Auditorium
After an edition dedicated to the development of the Radio Mandarache podcast network and two years of telematic meetings due to the pandemic, the Mandarache and Hache Awards resume face-to-face meetings with the finalist authors who are eligible for the awards in 2022. Alfredo Sanzol, Xavier Aldekoa and Ana Pérez Cañamares, candidates
Already a subscriber? Log in
#Authors #readers #converse
Leave a Reply