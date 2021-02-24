“This exit that they are giving to the murderer of my daughter, the femicide Vázquez, is just on my birthday: on February 27 I turn 79. I’m going to toast, but not for Vázquez”Was the irony of Jorge Taddei, Wanda’s father.

Is that Eduardo Vázquez, the former drummer of Callejeros sentenced to life and imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison For setting fire and murdering Wanda 11 years ago, he obtained permission from the Justice to go to his daughter’s 15th birthday.

“I was surprised, I thought it was not possible”Said the victim’s father.

Wanda Taddei.

In dialogue with TN, Jorge, who along with his wife militate against machismo and femicides, revealed the answer that his lawyer gave him when he called him to consult him about this benefit that Vázquez will enjoy on February 27. “Vazquez has to serve a life sentence but the lawyer told me that You are entitled to what this judge awarded you”, He explained.

Then, with all respect for the laws and the pain of loss, he synthesized: “We continue to celebrate but without my daughter”.

It was Criminal Execution Judge N ° 3 Axel López who authorized Vázquez so that this Saturday he can share in a house in Tapiales, La Matanza, the celebration of his 15-year-old daughter.

The benefit is covered by the Article 168 of Law 24.660 and reads: “The inmate’s relationships with his family, as long as they are convenient for both and compatible with his treatment, should be facilitated and encouraged. Likewise, they will be encouraged to continue or establish useful links with persons or official or private organizations with legal status, which may favor their possibilities of social reintegration.”.

Eduardo Vázquez, former Callejeros drummer, imprisoned for the femicide of Wanda Taddei.

“Me I will never be able to re-link with my daughter. These are the paradoxes of life: I also have to bear in mind that they have to be re-linked with society, but my daughter is underground, ”Taddei was saddened.

And he continued: “The fight that we wage, and that women and men wage against violence and for an egalitarian society, is a struggle in favor of women and men, because Vázquez, no matter how much he goes for 6 hours to greet his daughter will be detained for 35 years; Y I will be without my daughter for life. (The fight is) So that there are no Wandas under the ground, nor Vázquez serving perpetually ”.

The judge’s decision

“We always comply with the law and we agree that we have to be within the law,” said Taddei about the benefit granted to Vázquez, but asked permission to make a reflection.

And he gave figures: “There are 11,543 detainees within the Federal Justice and 94,883 detainees throughout the country. ¿This law is fulfilled for everyone or it is fulfilled, as they say, for children and trained? ”, he pointed out.

February 11, 2010, Vázquéz was arrested, suspected of having set Wanda on fire. Photo: File / Clarín

Taddei said that this Wednesday morning Lorena Franco called him, whose sister was murdered in the same way as Wanda, to warn him about a mobilization on 700 Miter Avenue, in Avellaneda.

”Claim Justice for the sister, who died in the same way as Wanda, burned by her husband. This was recently. Notice that Justice, at this moment, It is for an investigation of violence and not a femicide. I am not saying that it is a femicide but at least it has to be investigated, “he said.

And he maintained: “If we have laws, they are enforced. Just as they are fulfilled for the detainees, that the Law that we have foreseen is fulfilled, that when a woman goes to make a complaint, she takes it; that the prosecution does not draw it; that when a violent swipes a perimeter condemns it, as the Law also says ”. In addition, he asked for the application of the Micaela Law.

Eduardo Vázquez going to testify to the Courts for the crime of Wanda Taddei. Photo: File / Clarín

“Today we have the problem, like Úrsula’s problem, with all that it meant and with all the complaints that she had made, that the Justice, the State and everyone looked the other way: we have to look at everything, we have to look at one law and look at another law”He warned.

Wanda’s femicide

Wanda’s crime was a case that shocked the country. It happened in the early morning of February 10, 2010, in Pizarro 7083, Mataderos. The woman and Vasquez argued and the drummer threw alcohol on the body of the young woman and set it on fire with a lighter.

Jorge spoke of “machismo and patriarchy as parents” of what happens with the violence towards women and that the end is reached, “not only with the struggle of society, but with education.”

Wanda Taddei and Eduardo Väzquez. Photo: File / Clarín

And he quoted: “Law 26,485, the law of prevention and protection against violence against women, states that it has to be in the curriculum, from kindergarten to university, the issue of gender and violence: this law is not fulfilled”.

Jorge wondered, then: “What is the State, the three powers in this country doing so that the laws are complied with. As well as this one, in relation to the departure of Vázquez, that all are fulfilled.”

LM