The coastal fishermen in Guasave They were confident that luck would change for the better after being authorized last Monday to allow them to capture also the female craband not just the male, as they had been doing since July 1st when the ban on this species was lifted, but it turns out that production fell more instead of the opposite, since from the 50 kilos per panga that they took out when they started, now they only reach a maximum of 15, which logically has the guild worried, as it is becoming unprofitable for them, but even so they do not think of self-banning, since they trust that this will improve.

The same cooperative leaders point out that the people themselves are to blame for the poor yields, by not respecting the development of the species when it is closed, because they extract it small and there are the results, so at least they are aware that they are part of the problem.

