Helsinki City Council meetings often run late into the night and this is partly due to detailed council initiatives.

Helsinki politicians want to smoke an endless stream of council initiatives.

On Wednesday, the council will consider a proposal that would shift the consideration of initiatives to the boards, thus shortening even part of the council’s marathon meetings.

To date, all initiatives that have received at least 15 signatures have been submitted to the Council. There will be a lot of them.

During this term, the new delegates have already dealt with 70 council initiatives, with more to come. From time to time, initiatives also provoke lengthy political debates, thus stretching council meetings.

Among there are initiatives on big issues of principle, but also perhaps a little less on strategic issues.

The council has had a sweat this season, including whether the city should begin investigating the climate impact of road deceleration (Nuutti Hyttinenps, Council initiative).

Council initiatives have also called for toy boxes for playgrounds, for example (Jussi Chydeniusgreen), bicycle storage for Puu-Käpylä residents (Juhani Strandénps) and the distribution of lost food in children’s playgrounds to adults (Sami Muttilainenvas).

The naming of individual streets and other urban spaces has also aroused the passions of delegates. Coalition Party Seida Sohrabi hopes that a street called Kalastajankatu will be built in Helsinki, as many people in Helsinki fish.

In the fall, the council discussed Pentti Arajärvi (sd) an initiative to designate a public urban space or route for a deceased film director, writer and politician Jörn Donnerin in memory, but the project has not yet taken off.

Now the aim is to change the system so that initiatives with at least 25 signatures are submitted to the Council. Initiatives that received less support would be dealt with by the panel that would have jurisdiction over the measures.

The change can be considered significant, as the council initiative is a key means of influencing the commissioner in particular. The reform impairs the delegate’s ability to have his initiative submitted to the council, the city’s highest decision-making body. Also, the political power relations of the boards are not fully in line with the council, so the change may also affect concrete decisions.

The proposal also concentrates power on the city government. In the future, the city government would decide which institution will respond to which initiative, and it would also have the opportunity to respond to any initiative.

Late at night on the other hand, the delegates who are tired of the inaugural meetings have long called for some reform of the initiative system. The view is shared across party lines.

The amendment seeks to reduce the number of matters dealt with by the Board that cannot be considered to be “strategic, fundamentally significant or economically far-reaching”.

Helsinki the city council usually meets every other wednesday during its term.

The meetings can be watched live or recorded on the Helsinki channel.

Correction 12.4. at 6.33 pm: The mention of the Vuosaari traffic lights initiative has been removed from the title and story, as the initiative does not progress to the council.