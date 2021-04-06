This Tuesday the United States authorized for the first time a coronavirus antibody test that can be done taking blood samples at home and then sending them to the lab.

As reported in a statement by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the approved test is from the laboratory Symbiotica, who will be in charge of analyzing the samples.

The American public body considers that this test could play an important role, especially among health professionals to identify who have developed an immune response with recent covid-19 exposures or infections.

The FDA also ensures that it will continue to authorize tests to facilitate access and options to these tests to the whole of society.

The test is authorized for use with prescription, and may do so over 18 years, both for themselves and for children from 5 years.

It does not serve, in any case, to exclude an infection by coronavirusAs the FDA recalls, at this time it is unknown how long the antibodies persist after an infection and if their presence confers immunity.

With these tests, the organism remembers, it can help to identify people who may have had coronavirus or may have already recovered from the infection, but cannot, it insists, detect the presence of the virus at that time.

A year ago, the FDA first authorized a “home” test to detect ongoing COVID-19 infections.

Source: EFE

