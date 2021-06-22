In the Tver region, a 59-year-old Russian accused of occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy, storing ammunition and managing crime in the region will go to trial. About this on Tuesday, June 22, informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, on September 7, 2019, representatives of the criminals assigned the accused the status of a “disciple” (in the criminal hierarchy, the representative of a thief in law, who has the right to make decisions on his behalf – approx. “Lenta.ru”). Using this title, he was engaged in the collection and storage of finances of the criminal environment (the so-called common fund – approx. “Lenta.ru”), gave various instructions to representatives of criminals and strictly monitored the implementation of thieves’ laws, punishing violators and stimulating criminal behavior.

According to a source of “Lenta.ru” in law enforcement agencies, we are talking about the criminal boss Kasyan. His detention was reported on June 20, 2020. During a search in his apartment, operatives found firearms and ammunition. Criminal cases against the accused were investigated under Article 210.1 (“Occupation of the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal possession of weapons and ammunition”).

The first deputy prosecutor of the Tver region approved the indictment, and in the near future the case will be sent to the court for consideration on the merits.