I.The British suffer a setback for the first time in their vaccination campaign. In a letter that became known on Wednesday, the National Health Service told the government that a “significant reduction” in vaccine supplies could be expected for around four weeks from the end of the month. The government explains this with “production problems from several manufacturers” and assures that the goals of the vaccination campaign are not jeopardized.

The news coincides with threats from Brussels to cut vaccine exports to the UK unless vaccines from UK production facilities are also shipped to the EU. The government denies any connection with the announced supply gap. The vaccine manufacturer Astra-Zeneca is not rerouting deliveries, a government source told the Daily Mail. Several ministers referred to the pharmaceutical company’s contractual obligations, according to which vaccines would also have to be sent to the Kingdom from production facilities in the EU.

Worrying about acceptance in your own country

The tone becomes sharper. The minister responsible for the municipalities Robert Jenrick called the statements of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday “not helpful”. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab even brought the EU close to being an autocracy. “Normally the UK and the EU join forces to defend themselves when other states with less democratic perspectives practice such political daring,” he said.

In London, not only the threat of an export ban is followed with astonishment, but also the handling of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, the development of which was financed with British taxpayers’ money. Political motives are suspected behind the criticism of the vaccine – first of its effectiveness for the elderly, then of its health compatibility.

Even if it is expected in London that most EU countries will continue vaccinating with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, there are concerns about the effects of the “campaign” on acceptance in their own country. Scientists and politicians have intensified efforts in recent days to convince the British that the vaccine is safe. 56-year-old Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press conference on Thursday that he would be vaccinated on Friday and that he would receive the vaccine from Astra-Zeneca.

Don’t worry with Pfizer

All citizens older than 50 years should be protected with a first dose by mid-April. Health Minister Matt Hancock assured that not a single appointment was endangered by the supply problems. He was also confident that it would be possible to vaccinate all adults by the end of July. The main setback is that the vaccination campaign will no longer exceed expectations. In the past few weeks, the targets had always been reached ahead of schedule. Until recently, forty to fifty-year-olds had expected to get their turn as early as April. That is now in question.